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Did Honey Singh perform 'vulgar, obscene' song Volume 1 at his 2025 Delhi concert? Delhi HC asks rapper to file affidavit

The counsel for Honey Singh denied the claim that the singer sang the objectionable song Volume 1 in Indira Gandhi Stadium, Delhi, in the presence of 50,000 audience, on March 1, 2025.

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Updated : May 08, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

Did Honey Singh perform 'vulgar, obscene' song Volume 1 at his 2025 Delhi concert? Delhi HC asks rapper to file affidavit
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The Delhi High Court has directed singer Honey Singh to file an affidavit after the petition was moved by an organisation, Hindu Shakti Dal, alleging that the singer sang an objectionable song during his performance in the Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2025. The counsel for Honey Singh denied the claim that the singer sang any objectionable song in Indira Gandhi Stadium in the presence of 50,000 audience. "If it were so, there must be an audio clip or video clip," the counsel added.

The legal matter was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Thursday. Justice Kaurav has asked the singer to file an affidavit mentioning the argument presented by its counsel in the hearing today. The next hearing regarding the case has been scheduled for May 19. The High Court has asked the central government to file a compliance report. 

On the previous hearing, the Delhi High Court had directed the appearance of Honey Singh. Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, along with Advocates Matrugupta Mishra and Ishaan Mukherjee, appeared for Honey Singh and categorically submitted before the Court that no such performance had taken place in Delhi. It was further submitted that the song in question was neither authored nor created by Honey Singh.

On April 2, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Government to take down the URLs of song Volume 1 of Honey Singh from all social media platforms and sharing platforms. The Delhi High Court said that the song is obscene, vulgar and derogatory towards women, and it cannot be allowed in the name of artistic freedom and freedom of Speech and expression.

The song was released in 2006 by Honey Singh and Badshah, the petitioner said. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had issued the direction to the Central Government. The high court had also issued notice to Singers Honey Singh and Badshah. The petition moved through advocates Rupali Panwar, Shubham Gupta and Avinash Kumar Singh.

During the hearing on April 2, the bench said that this song is highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women. It treated women as sex objects. Advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song is vulgar and is available on social media platforms. It is accessible even to children of tender age, which is harmful for them. In order to protect them, the song should be taken down immediately from all social media platforms, YouTube and sharing platforms.

It was also submitted that singer Honey Singh sang two lines from the song in a public concert in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025. After hearing the hearing submissions, Justice Kaurav himself watched the song, which was available on YouTube. Thereafter, he issued a direction to take down all the URLs of songs and their lyrics too.

The High Court has granted liberty to the petitioner to find out more URLs and report them to the Central Government so that all the URLs are deleted. The petitioner arraigned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, YouTube, Google, Spotify, Honey Singh, and Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, alias Badshah. The petitioner sought directions, including the deletion of videos and audios of the song Volume 1 from the YouTube, Google, and Spotify platforms.

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