ENTERTAINMENT
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree are officially divorced, and rumours about Chahal dating RJ Mahvash have been circulating for some time
A video of Hardik Pandya confirming Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship with RJ Mahvash recently went viral on social media, where he thanked Mahvash for bringing happiness into Chahal's life. However, reports suggest that the video is fake and was created using AI.
The clip shows Hardik wearing a Gujarat Titans jersey, but he is currently playing for Mumbai Indians, which clearly indicates that the video is AI-generated. In the viral video, he says, "I saw him struggle so for me it was very important where I was in my stage where I really wanted to go to a person. Someone who could understand who had been through something similar. But now it’s good to see him smiling again. Maha has brought positivity into his life. He deserves happiness. Be very content and happy. And if Maha is that reason for him then I am happy for my brother. It is just that I always see the half glass full then the half glass empty."
Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree are officially divorced, and rumours about Chahal dating RJ Mahvash have been circulating for some time. The two were even spotted together at the Champions' Trophy match in Dubai, and pictures and videos of them attending the event quickly went viral.
Yuzvendra Chahal made his first public appearance during the India versus New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai, all while navigating his ongoing divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. He was spotted sitting next to RJ Mahvash, with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi just a row ahead of him. The video capturing Chahal at the match was first shared by Vivek Oberoi.
Earlier, RJ Mahvash had denied any dating rumors that surfaced after a viral photo of her with Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration made the rounds. She took to Instagram to clear the air, posting a story that said, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"
“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” she added.
