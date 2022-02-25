Did fans spot BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung in India? Photo goes VIRAL

BTS has the best ARMY in the world, and it's no surprise that they continue to celebrate the Bangton lads by posting edits on social media. BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) now have their own social media profiles, where fans can obtain the most up-to-date information on their lives. BTS ARMY is incredibly attentive and sharp, and their recent activity on Twitter has garnered them a lot of fans. An Indian man on a scooter was observed wearing a cardigan that looked similar to BTS V's alias Kim Taehyung's Ralph Lauren cardigan.

BTS ARMY keeps track of every detail concerning the members of BTS. They also pay close attention to their apparel, trends, and costumes, among other things. And when ARMY saw this guy on a scooter, they went insane.

with me you mean...? pic.twitter.com/npMOlF3g6o — niki⁷ trying out my spen :) (@cute_tete_) February 23, 2022

Y'all where is taehyung going on scooter pic.twitter.com/09AsvfCnCI — nikoo (@mykooboyy) February 23, 2022

BTS will return to the United States in April for a series of performances in Las Vegas, according to their agency. The shows, which are part of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour, which has been halted due to the coronavirus epidemic, will take place on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show being live-streamed, according to Bit Hit Music.

The South Korean boy band performed its first in-person concerts since the pandemic began in November in Los Angeles, and announced last week that it would perform its first gigs for their home fans since the pandemic began, with three shows in Seoul next month.