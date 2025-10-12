Diljit Dosanjh supports Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's the truth

Deepika Padukone recently addressed the 8-hour work shift demand, over which she had stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898AD. Amid this, Diljit Dosanjh has seemingly extended his support to the actress.

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines after her sudden exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2,’ over her 8-hour work shift, among other demands. Amid this, several celebrities are weighing in on her demands that have sparked debate on working culture in the film industry. Most recently, Diljit Dosanjh has seemingly extended his support to Deepika, who said it doesn’t bother her if people call her pushy over what she is demanding.



Did Diljit support Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift?

Amid the ongoing row, several reels of Deepika Padukone are circulating online, where she finally addressed the 8-hour work shift demand. "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines," said Deepika Padukone in her interview with CNBC-TV18. In one of the reels, Diljit has pushed the like button, indirectly supporting Deepika in the debate.

Even Arjun Kapoor liked the same reel on a different page. In the video, the actress added, “I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."



Earlier, Ajay Devgn reacted to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift row. "Most of the honest filmmakers, I would say, will not have a problem with this. And apart from just being a mother and working for 8 hours, usually people have started working in an 8-to-9-hour shift. So I think, it's person to person and most of the industry does understand this,” he had said.

Diljit Dosanjh on work front

After Amar Singh Chamkila, Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali are reuniting for a new romantic film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on Baisakhi 2026. He will also star in this Hindi-language war drama alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is set for release in January 2026.