Did Diljit Dosanjh clarify on touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 amid SFJ threat? His latest post suggest so

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared to address the controversy that stirred in the latest episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Soon after the promo showed him touching Bachchan's feet, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a designated Khalistan terror group, issued a threat against the singer, even warning of shutting down Dosanjh's Australia concert scheduled for November 1.

Amid the controversy, Diljit indirectly clarified that he did not appear on the show to promote any film or song but to raise awareness and support for Punjab flood relief efforts. On Friday, taking to his Instagram story, he wrote in Punjabi, "Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan." (I hadn’t gone there to promote any film or song. I went for the Punjab floods… so that the issue could be discussed at the national level and people could come forward to donate).









For the unversed, the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) criticised Diljit Dosanjh for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet, alleging the actor incited violence during the 1984 Sikh Genocide with his "Khoon Ka Badla Khoon" slogan. SFJ leader Pannun stated that Dosanjh's act insulted the victims, widows, and orphans of the genocide.

Diljit Dosanjh on work front

Diljit recently appeared on "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17" hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where he sang his song "Main Hoon Punjab". He won Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 after correctly answering the 14th question.

He is currently gearing up for several projects, including Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. He recently wrapped up his successful "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024" and is now preparing for his "Aura Tour 2025", which will feature some new tracks.