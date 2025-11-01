FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specifications, camera and other details

'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19: 'Shame on you'

Andhra Pradesh stampede: 9 dead, several injured at Venkateswara Swamy temple; here's what happened

SBI card revised fee, bank deposit nomination, Aadhaar, and more : 7 BIG financial changes in November 2025

When is Dev Diwali 2025, and why is it celebrated across India? Know date, significance and other details

Ranbir Kapoor to re-establish RK Studios with his directorial debut, Deepika Padukone may join: Report

When Abhishek Bachchan stood up for Aishwarya Rai, saying she's much more than just…: ‘She’s beautiful but…’

Historic Achievement: India breaks three Guinness World Records under 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', Health Minister JP Nadda announces on X

Did Diljit Dosanjh clarify on touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 amid SFJ threat? His latest post suggest so

BIG update! Shreyas Iyer gets discharged from Sydney hospital after suffering serious abdominal injury, will continue to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specifications, camera and other details

Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specs, more

'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19: 'Shame on you'

'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman BLASTS Tanya, Neelam for bodyshaming Ashnoor

SBI card revised fee, bank deposit nomination, Aadhaar, and more : 7 BIG financial changes in November 2025

From SBI card revised fee to bank deposit nomination: 7 financial changes in Nov

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Did Diljit Dosanjh clarify on touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 amid SFJ threat? His latest post suggest so

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared to address the controversy that stirred in the latest episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Soon after the promo showed him touching Bachchan's feet, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a designated Khalistan terror group, issued a threat against the singer, even warning of shutting down Dosanjh's Australia concert scheduled for November 1.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Did Diljit Dosanjh clarify on touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 amid SFJ threat? His latest post suggest so
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared to address the controversy that stirred in the latest episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Soon after the promo showed him touching Bachchan's feet, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a designated Khalistan terror group, issued a threat against the singer, even warning of shutting down Dosanjh's Australia concert scheduled for November 1.

Amid the controversy, Diljit indirectly clarified that he did not appear on the show to promote any film or song but to raise awareness and support for Punjab flood relief efforts. On Friday, taking to his Instagram story, he wrote in Punjabi, "Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan." (I hadn’t gone there to promote any film or song. I went for the Punjab floods… so that the issue could be discussed at the national level and people could come forward to donate).

Dilji

 

For the unversed, the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) criticised Diljit Dosanjh for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet, alleging the actor incited violence during the 1984 Sikh Genocide with his "Khoon Ka Badla Khoon" slogan. SFJ leader Pannun stated that Dosanjh's act insulted the victims, widows, and orphans of the genocide.

Diljit Dosanjh on work front

Diljit recently appeared on "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17" hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where he sang his song "Main Hoon Punjab". He won Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 after correctly answering the 14th question.

He is currently gearing up for several projects, including Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. He recently wrapped up his successful "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024" and is now preparing for his "Aura Tour 2025", which will feature some new tracks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specifications, camera and other details
Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specs, more
'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19: 'Shame on you'
'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman BLASTS Tanya, Neelam for bodyshaming Ashnoor
Andhra Pradesh stampede: 9 dead, several injured at Venkateswara Swamy temple; here's what happened
Andhra Pradesh stampede: 9 dead, several injured at Venkateswara Swamy temple
SBI card revised fee, bank deposit nomination, Aadhaar, and more : 7 BIG financial changes in November 2025
From SBI card revised fee to bank deposit nomination: 7 financial changes in Nov
When is Dev Diwali 2025, and why is it celebrated across India? Know date, significance and other details
When is Dev Diwali 2025, and why is it celebrated across India? Know date
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE