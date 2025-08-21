Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall for being too boring? Here's what we know

Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'

Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to be levied at...

DNA TV Show: Why successful test of the Agni-5 missile is big boost for India's defence

War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred to...

Jasprit Bumrah receives special gift from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, shares emotional reaction

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel scrap Rs 249 plan, know alternative plans, other offers

Not Delhi, Mumbai, THIS Indian city has emerged as hottest investment hub, sees 10.2% rise in property prices, it is...

Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, Ashneer Grover is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table in his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 12:12 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The drama around Amazon MX Player's upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, which will be hosted by Ashneer Grover, seems to have started way before the cameras begin rolling. While there have been reports that Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma will be seen in the show as the contestant, the mystery around the final list of contestants keeps growing. 

A source close to the production has spilled some beans on how Ashneer has now rolled up his sleeves and took charge of the casting too. The source revealed how the BharatPe co-founder has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, quoting them as "too boring" or "not sharp enough for the game." 

Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, Grover is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table. The source has stated, "He wasn't here for the safe choices. He kept pushing for contestants who had an edge, think strategically, and shake things up."

Ashneer gained national attention courtesy his stint in the first season of the business reality show Shark Tank India. His one-liner from the show 'Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu' sparked a memefest. He later also appeared on Bigg Boss 18 when he spoke with Salman Khan at length about approaching him for one of the campaigns of his fintech company BharatPe.

READ | Mithun Chakraborty reacts to controversy around The Kerala Story's National Award win: 'People on the jury were not...'

READ | Mithun Chakraborty reacts to controversy around The Kerala Story's National Award win: 'People on the jury were not...'
