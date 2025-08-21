Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall for being too boring? Here's what we know

Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, Ashneer Grover is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table in his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall.

The drama around Amazon MX Player's upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, which will be hosted by Ashneer Grover, seems to have started way before the cameras begin rolling. While there have been reports that Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma will be seen in the show as the contestant, the mystery around the final list of contestants keeps growing.

A source close to the production has spilled some beans on how Ashneer has now rolled up his sleeves and took charge of the casting too. The source revealed how the BharatPe co-founder has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, quoting them as "too boring" or "not sharp enough for the game."

Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, Grover is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table. The source has stated, "He wasn't here for the safe choices. He kept pushing for contestants who had an edge, think strategically, and shake things up."

Ashneer gained national attention courtesy his stint in the first season of the business reality show Shark Tank India. His one-liner from the show 'Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu' sparked a memefest. He later also appeared on Bigg Boss 18 when he spoke with Salman Khan at length about approaching him for one of the campaigns of his fintech company BharatPe.

