Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple, were recently spotted in Bengaluru, and their body language sparked speculation among fans and paparazzi. The couple seemed a bit distant and unhappy, fueling rumours that all might not be well between them. This development coincided with Virat Kohli's controversy surrounding controversy involving actress Avneet Kaur, which some netizens believe might have affected his relationship with Anushka.

A recent video of Virat and Anushka's public appearance in Bengaluru has garnered attention on social media. The clip shows the couple exiting their car and heading into a restaurant. This is their first public appearance since the controversy surrounding Virat's Instagram activities. In the video, Virat is seen opening the car door and offering his hand to help Anushka out, but she chooses to use the door for support instead. As they walk towards the restaurant, Anushka leads the way, walking a few steps ahead of Virat. Despite the slight distance between them, the video provides a glimpse into their public dynamic.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “What am I seeing, She didn't hold Virat hands.” A second user commented, “Ab algorithm smjhaegi bhabhi ji chiku bhaiya ko.” The third user reacted, “Avneet Kaur wale kand ke baad Bhabhi gussa h.” “Algorithm ne handshake bhi skip kr diya.” joked another user.

Meanwhile, the couple's demeanour in Bengaluru might have been misinterpreted, and it's possible that they were simply having a bad day or dealing with personal stress. Anushka and Virat have always maintained that their relationship is strong and resilient, and they continue to support each other through the ups and downs of their careers and personal lives. Also, it’s worth noting that Anushka and Virat have been in the public eye for years, and they've consistently demonstrated a strong and loving relationship. They're known to be private about their personal lives, but they often share glimpses of their bond on social media. Given their history and commitment to each other, it's likely that the rumours about their relationship are exaggerated or entirely unfounded.