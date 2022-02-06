Did Allu Arjun take inspiration from Shehnaaz Gill for his signature style in 'Pushpa: The Rise'?

'Pushpa: The Rise' has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 raking in more than Rs 300 crores at the box office. Recently, its dubbed Hindi version also crossed the 100-crore mark. Allu Arjun's amazing and brilliant performance has been dubbed as one of the main reasons for the film's success. His famous 'Srivalli' dance step has been imitated by thousands of people including cricketers and famous celebrities.

His character Pushpa Raj's signature style of rubbing his chin with the back of his hand has also been appreciated by the fans who have made multiple reels copying his hand gesture. Interestingly, an old video from 'Bigg Boss 13' has been doing the rounds on social media in which Shehnaaz Gill, one of the most popular contestants in the show's history, is seen doing exactly the same hand gesture.

If you don't believe for ourselves, check it out yourself here



Now, fans are wondering if the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor was inspired by Shehnaaz for this signature style and calling the 'Honsla Rakh' actress the 'real Pushpa'. Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues its successful run in the theatres. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' is scheduled to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was recently seen in the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale giving an emotional and heartbreaking tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom she was said to be in a relationship. As she came on the stage, she became overwhelmed and started crying remembering the 'Balika Vadhu' actor. Even the show's host Salman Khan couldn't control himself and broke down. Shehnaaz had finished as the second runner-up in the thirteenth season of the show behind Shukla and Asim Riaz, whose brother Umar Riaz participated in the recently concluded 'Bigg Boss 15'.