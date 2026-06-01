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Did Algerian singer Khaled’sson join the Paris riots? Viral video sparks controversy over Joan of Arc statue vandalism

A viral video from the unrest following PSG’s Champions League victory has sparked online claims that one of the individuals involved is singer Khaled’s son, though no evidence has confirmed the allegation.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

Did Algerian singer Khaled’sson join the Paris riots? Viral video sparks controversy over Joan of Arc statue vandalism
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A video circulating on social media amid the unrest that followed Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory has triggered widespread speculation online, with several users claiming that a young man seen in the footage is the son of Algerian singer Khaled.

The footage emerged after celebrations in Paris reportedly turned chaotic, with incidents of vandalism, vehicle fires and clashes with police being reported in parts of the city. As videos from the disturbances spread online, one particular clip drew attention after social media users began alleging that the individual featured in it was related to the singer.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that the person seen in the video is Khaled's son. The claims appear to be based solely on speculation circulating across social media platforms.

Several users on X reacted to the viral clip, with some accusing the unidentified individual of involvement in vandalism, including alleged damage to a statue of Joan of Arc. No authorities have publicly identified the person in the video, and no evidence has been presented linking the individual to Khaled's family.

The singer, best known internationally for hits including Didi, has not issued any public statement addressing the allegations.

Khaled is known to have two sons — Daoudi, from his marriage to Samira Diabi, and Anyss, who has been identified in media reports as his biological son from a previous relationship. However, it remains unclear whether the individual featured in the viral footage is either of them.

As the video continues to circulate online, the identity of the person involved remains unverified, and the claims linking him to the singer's family have not been independently confirmed.

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