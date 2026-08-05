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Did Akanksha Chamola announce divorce with Gaurav Khanna for 'publicity and TRP'? Lock Upp 2 contestant breaks silence

Akanksha Chamola gives an update on her personal life and addresses recent divorce speculation after Lock Upp 2.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Did Akanksha Chamola announce divorce with Gaurav Khanna for 'publicity and TRP'? Lock Upp 2 contestant breaks silence
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The actress Akanksha Chamola spoke to the media after her elimination from Lock Upp 2. She addressed questions about her separation and shut down speculation about using her personal life for publicity.

'We just have to sign the papers'

Akanksha confirmed that the legal process for her divorce from Gaurav Khanna has been going on for a long time. 'Lock Upp mein jaane se pehle bhi hamari legal teams is baat pe baat kar rahi thi. Aur bahar nikalne ke baad bhi... It's just that, you know, we just have to sign the papers,' she said in a video shared by Varinder Chawla. 

All legal processes have been completed, she continued, and just the final signatures are still needed. Akanksha also asked anybody who had doubts about her to verify the information. 'Meri ghar pe aaiye, meri legal team se baat kijiye,' she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'No woman would use divorce for TRP'

Akanksha was asked if she discussed her divorce on the show in order to earn TRP after leaving the Lock Upp 2 home. She vehemently disputed it. 'Mujhe nahi lagta koi bhi ladki itne bade platform mein ja ke TRP ke liye bolegi ki main apne pati se divorce le rahi hoon,' she said.

She added that others also believed the same when she got married. 'Ham jab shaadi bhi kar rahe the to logon ko lag raha tha ham publicity ke liye kar rahe hain, but aisa nahi hota hai. She said, 'Just because hum actors hain iska matlab ye nahi hai ki ham jo bhi kar rahe hain publicity ke liye kar rahe hain.'

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: First photo of Salman Khan's show set leaked?

About Akanksha and Gaurav

Actor Gaurav Khanna and actress Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016, after dating for a few years. During Lock Upp 2, Akanksha confessed that the two had split and were going through a divorce. She did not disclose the cause of the breakup. In the past, the pair had also chatted about parenting. Akanksha has revealed that while Gaurav wanted a child, she was not ready for parenthood at that time.

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