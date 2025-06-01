The actor reflected on getting married at the age of 21 with Reena, who was 19 at that time, after knowing each other for just four months.

Aamir Khan’s personal life has often been under public scrutiny since the actor has married not once but twice. He has also been quite open and vocal about his marriages, and recently he introduced Gauri Spratt, his girlfriend, sparking interest in his relationship dynamics at home. Well, most recently, he looked back at his first marriage, with Reena Dutta, who is the mother to his son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. The actor reflected on getting married at the age of 21 with Reena, who was 19 at that time, after knowing each other for just four months. Calling the decision a ‘mistake’, he clarified that he never saw Reena as a mistake.

"We had only known each other for four months before that, and even during those four months, we hadn’t spent much time together. But there was a lot of love and affection between us, which is why we got married,” he said during a podcast interview with Raj Shamani. Aamir and Reena got married in 1986 and after 16 years of togetherness, they divorced in 2002. However, the two share a close bond even after their separation. After Reena, Aamir got married to director Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son Azaad. But they also got divorced after 16 years of marriage.

Further, Aamir explained how he still holds deep respect for Reena, and how his decision shaped his life. "But today when I look back, I feel that a step as important as marriage should be taken with careful thought. In the passion of youth, you don’t understand many things. Although I had a wonderful life with Reena, so please don’t take this to mean that Reena was a mistake, that’s absolutely not what I mean. Reena is very precious to me, and in a way, we grew up together. We were so young when we got married. Reena and I have great respect for each other and a lot of love between us. So it’s difficult. In one way, I’d call it a mistake — that I decided to marry someone within four months. Such a big decision was made so quickly. A lot of things have happened like that in my life. But I feel somewhere, they turned out to be right. We make mistakes and we learn from them. And the life you end up with becomes your life, then you find your happiness in that life, “ he added.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.