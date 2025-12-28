Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics

Diana Penty celebrated Christmas in a classic red Banarasi saree, proving that traditional Indian wear can be elegant, festive and modern. With minimal makeup and simple jewellery, her look beautifully balances heritage and simplicity, making it a perfect festive style inspiration.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty looked stunning this Christmas in a classic red Banarasi saree. Diana's choice of a traditional Indian dress was an embodiment of festivity and elegance, proving that even basic and stylish trends can have a great influence. The regal red saree was adorned with intricate gold patterns and a detailed border, which made it look rich and royal. Once again, Diana demonstrated her ability to blend traditional and modern fashion most elegantly.

What she wore:

Diana wore a Rs 95,000 red Banarasi saree that was perfect for the festive season. The saree had a lovely gold zari work and traditional designs that were characteristic of Banarasi artisanry. The rich red hue gave it a festive and regal look, and thus it was an ideal choice for Christmas time. She wore the saree with a basic sleeveless blouse that matched, which made the look look elegant and let the saree be the focal point. The whole outfit was a picture of grace, tradition and luxury.

Diana kept her makeup soft and natural, which balanced the richness of her saree perfectly. She picked a bright foundation, subtly emphasised eyes, a gentle tint on her lips, and nude lips. She had her hair done in gentle, loose curls, which did an excellent job of giving her a relaxed yet refined appearance that was quite suitable for the festive occasion. With her jewels, she selected items that were very few but elegant. A necklace with matching earrings was the only thing that brought her outfit some sparkle and did not draw attention away from it. The saree and the jewels went hand in hand and contributed to the cheerful atmosphere.

Why her look worked so well:

The unique combination of tradition and simplicity was what made Diana Penty's Christmas look special. The splendid Banarasi saree was the representative of heritage and elegance, while the subtle makeup and minimal accessories made the look very contemporary and easy to carry. Her dress did not need heavy styling to be called festive; it was simpler and classic, which made the strongest fashion statement. Diana's look is a very good inspiration for those who want to wear traditional dresses on festivals but still be graceful and stylish.