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Dia Mirza reveals reason behind her parents' divorce, recalls one of the 'most loud fights' between them

Dia Mirza shared that her father’s strong principles and her parents’ separation played a key role in shaping her values, environmental activism and life choices.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Dia Mirza reveals reason behind her parents' divorce, recalls one of the 'most loud fights' between them
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Actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza recently opened up about her childhood, her parents’ separation and the life lessons that continue to influence her choices today. Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Dia shared how her family experiences helped shape her strong sense of responsibility and commitment to environmental causes.

Father’s principles left a lasting impact:

The fact that her father had strong principles was one of the biggest reasons that led to her parents’ separation, according to Dia. Her father was an industrial fair designer who strongly believed in making ethical decisions and would frequently reject projects that went against his values.

Dia said one of her strongest memories growing up was of her father rejecting a potentially lucrative contract when he discovered the factory in question was dumping toxic effluent into a nearby river. But he would not give in, even though the family needed money. She remembered this heated argument between her parents, like her mother saying she was worrying about household expenses and school fees and all that. But then her father, he just stood firm and kept saying that people always have a choice, you know, when it comes to doing what is right. Dia said that those words stayed with her, it kind of followed her around, and they really shaped the way she sees life from day to day.

Also read: Did Janhvi Kapoor agree to Peddi being called ‘most expensive disrespect to woman in Indian cinema’? Instagram like sparks buzz

A childhood surrounded by nature:

Dia also spoke about her early connection with nature, which later turned into the groundwork for her environmental activism. She spent a lot of her childhood outdoors, doing things like sailing, trekking and wandering around natural surroundings with her adoptive father; sometimes it felt like that was just normal.

Growing up in a home that had mango, guava, and chikoo trees everywhere really deepened her respect for the environment. Those moments slowly built a lifelong bond with nature and in turn, they nudged her toward the advocacy work she would do later.

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