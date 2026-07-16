FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says 'I could become CM after doing...'

Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says...

US-Brazil Trade War: Lula govt to activate reciprocity law after 25% US tariffs; details here

US-Brazil Trade War: Lula govt to activate reciprocity law after 25% US tariffs

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: After 10-year leap, this crucial character will return to wreak havoc on Tulsi, it's not Akashdeep Sehgal, but...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: After 10-year leap, this crucial character

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says 'I could become CM after doing...'

Dhyan Sreenivasan joked about Vijay, Trisha and becoming CM at the Visitor event. Navya Nair and Aju Varghese were also part of his comedy bit.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says 'I could become CM after doing...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan cracked jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at a promotional event for Visitor. He even dragged co-stars Navya Nair and Aju Varghese into it, leaving the audience in splits.

    Dhyan Sreenivasan takes a dig at Vijay and Trisha

    Dhyan was speaking at the Visitor event when he decided to poke fun at Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. He said he had been doing more stage shows and ads lately instead of films. Referring to Vijay becoming CM, Dhyan joked that he, too, decided to follow the same path. 'He told me to first become AMMA president, do charity work, impress people and then become Chief Minister in 15 years,' Dhyan said about Aju Varghese.

    'Then he called again and said Don't get into AMMA because there are too many issues. He said I shouldn’t be AMMA president or CM. The best job for me is Governor because there is no work. 'When Aju later came on stage, he turned the joke around. Addressing Vijay directly, he said, 'My dear CM sir, Vijay sir. My nanban has gone mad. I am helpless. Please forgive me.' The crowd cheered as Aju apologised on behalf of his friend.

    Also read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: After 10-year leap, this crucial character will return to wreak havoc on Tulsi, it's not Akashdeep Sehgal, but...

    Joke on Navya Nair goes viral

    Navya Nair, Dhyan's co-star in Visitor, was also not spared. He stated that he wants Navya to be in the front row when he takes the oath of office as Kerala's chief minister. 'After a lengthy absence, we are working on a movie together. Navya has a son and is married.

    However, he remarked, 'I hope she'll be there in a saree with tears in her eyes when I take the oath as CM. 'Navya complied.'Dhyan, don't worry. I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace when you become chief minister. I'll weep as I sit in the front row and support you. 'Just reserve a seat for me,' she answered.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Lionel Messi once bathed baby Lamine Yamal; now they face off in FIFA World Cup 2026 final
    Lionel Messi once bathed baby Lamine Yamal; now they face off in FIFA WC final
    SC Bar Association appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw hunger strike, vows legal aid for education reforms
    SC Bar Association appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw hunger strike
    Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says 'I could become CM after doing...'
    Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says...
    US-Brazil Trade War: Lula govt to activate reciprocity law after 25% US tariffs; details here
    US-Brazil Trade War: Lula govt to activate reciprocity law after 25% US tariffs
    Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: After 10-year leap, this crucial character will return to wreak havoc on Tulsi, it's not Akashdeep Sehgal, but...
    Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: After 10-year leap, this crucial character
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
    The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
    From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement