Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says 'I could become CM after doing...'

Dhyan Sreenivasan joked about Vijay, Trisha and becoming CM at the Visitor event. Navya Nair and Aju Varghese were also part of his comedy bit.

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan cracked jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at a promotional event for Visitor. He even dragged co-stars Navya Nair and Aju Varghese into it, leaving the audience in splits.

Dhyan Sreenivasan takes a dig at Vijay and Trisha

Dhyan was speaking at the Visitor event when he decided to poke fun at Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. He said he had been doing more stage shows and ads lately instead of films. Referring to Vijay becoming CM, Dhyan joked that he, too, decided to follow the same path. 'He told me to first become AMMA president, do charity work, impress people and then become Chief Minister in 15 years,' Dhyan said about Aju Varghese.

'Then he called again and said Don't get into AMMA because there are too many issues. He said I shouldn’t be AMMA president or CM. The best job for me is Governor because there is no work. 'When Aju later came on stage, he turned the joke around. Addressing Vijay directly, he said, 'My dear CM sir, Vijay sir. My nanban has gone mad. I am helpless. Please forgive me.' The crowd cheered as Aju apologised on behalf of his friend.

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Joke on Navya Nair goes viral

Navya Nair, Dhyan's co-star in Visitor, was also not spared. He stated that he wants Navya to be in the front row when he takes the oath of office as Kerala's chief minister. 'After a lengthy absence, we are working on a movie together. Navya has a son and is married.

However, he remarked, 'I hope she'll be there in a saree with tears in her eyes when I take the oath as CM. 'Navya complied.'Dhyan, don't worry. I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace when you become chief minister. I'll weep as I sit in the front row and support you. 'Just reserve a seat for me,' she answered.