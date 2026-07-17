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Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 'front row' moment at oath ceremony: 'When I become CM...'

During a recent promotional event, Dhyan joked about entering politics and becoming a Chief Minister himself, while also making an apparent reference to the social media buzz around Trisha's appearance at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 01:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 'front row' moment at oath ceremony: 'When I become CM...'
Image credit: Instagram
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Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has once again grabbed attention for his trademark humour, this time with a playful dig involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan.

During a recent promotional event, Dhyan joked about entering politics and becoming a Chief Minister himself, while also making an apparent reference to the social media buzz around Trisha's appearance at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.

'I decided I would become a CM in 15 years'

According to India Today, Dhyan recalled being in Australia when Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and said the moment inspired his own political ambitions.

"For the past few days, I've been focusing less on films and more on stage shows and advertisements. During one such stage show in Australia, when Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I decided that I would become one within the next 15 years," he said.

Aju Varghese told him to start with AMMA

Dhyan then turned the spotlight on fellow Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, joking that Aju advised him not to aim directly for the Chief Minister's chair.

"Aju called me and said, 'Don't try to become the Chief Minister first. Take the first step by becoming the president of AMMA.' He also said I could become Chief Minister later after doing charity work and impressing people," Dhyan quipped.

Playful reference to Trisha's viral front-row appearance

During the interaction, Dhyan shared a humorous exchange with actress Navya Nair that appeared to reference the online discussion surrounding Trisha Krishnan's presence at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Trisha had attended the event wearing a silk saree and was seated in the front row, which sparked widespread chatter on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Referring to that moment, Dhyan joked, "When I become the CM and take the oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes."

Navya immediately joined in on the joke and replied, "Don't worry, Dhyan. When you become CM, as you wished, I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace, sit in the front row with tears in my eyes, and cheer you with victory slogans. Won't you arrange a seat for me in the front row?"

Known for witty public appearances

Dhyan Sreenivasan is a popular Malayalam actor, director and screenwriter known for films such as Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Love Action Drama, Prakashan Parakkatte, Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna and Varshangalkku Shesham. He is the younger son of veteran actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan and the brother of actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan.

The actor is particularly known for his candid and humorous remarks during interviews and public events, which frequently become viral moments online.

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