Dhurandhar: Viral video reignites Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun age-gap debate; netizens say 'SRK-Deepika also...'

ENTERTAINMENT
Soon after Ranveer Singh's much-awaited Dhurandhar trailer was unveiled, viewers remained divided on high-stakes violence and gory scenes shown in Aditya Dhar's upcoming directorial. Not only this, the audience pointed out the age gap between the lead couple, 40-year-old Ranveer Singh and 20-year-old Sara Arjun, though their onscreen chemistry looked on point. For many sceptical netizens, the debate was further fueled when a throwback video of the two actors from 14 years ago surfaced on the internet.
Viral video showing Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's age gap
The now-viral video shows Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun back when they were in the year 2011. In the clip, Ranveer can be seen dancing to the track Aadat Se Majboor, in his second film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), when he was 26 years old. While Sara at the time 6 years old, she appeared in a famous ad for a fast food chain. In the commercial, she adorably asks a boy, who is roughly her age, if they are ‘boyfriend and girlfriend’. The video has certainly reignited the age-gap debate, with social media users flooding the comment section with mixed reactions.