Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Makers adopt classic 'Aaahh Men' as theme, know more about song from Doja Cat

The teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grabbed attention for its action visuals and the surprising use of Doja Cat’s song. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film promises intense action, a darker story, and a global music touch ahead of its 2026 release.

The teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has caught everyone’s attention. Fans reacted with excitement to the action-packed visuals, but they found the background music to be their most surprising element. The teaser features 'AAAHH MEN!', a song by international pop star Doja Cat. The unexpected choice has gained public interest, which has resulted in multiple social media discussions.

Why the music choice is special:

Doja Cat is a globally recognised artist whose music is infrequently used in Bollywood movies. The Indian movie teaser, which featured her song, created a new experience for many viewers who found it to be modern. The song matches the fast-paced and intense mood of the teaser, making the scenes more powerful. The filmmakers have officially credited Doja Cat, showing that the song was properly licensed and thoughtfully selected. Many fans praised the makers for trying something different. Some viewers said the international music gives the film a global feel, while others preferred to watch the teaser because it differed from typical Bollywood action promotions.

What we know about the film so far:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as the second part of the first Dhurandhar movie, which showcased an engaging plot combined with its impressive action sequences. The first part also used international music, which became popular among audiences. The sequel continues this trend through its execution by Aditya Dhar.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The teaser shows a narrative that will explore dark themes, feature intense combat scenes and show the growth of a character through their development. Although the teaser is short, it has successfully raised excitement for the upcoming trailer.

The movie is expected to be released in theatres in 2026. The combination of high-energy action with a popular lead actor and worldwide music elements has made Dhurandhar: The Revenge one of the most highly anticipated movies of this year.