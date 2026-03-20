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Dhurandhar The Revenge: Saumya Tandon hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘world-class’ performance, calls Arjun Rampal ‘hottest badass’

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Indian Rupee hits all-time low against USD, slips past Rs 93 mark amid US-Israel-Iran war

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Dhurandhar The Revenge: Saumya Tandon hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘world-class’ performance, calls Arjun Rampal ‘hottest badass’

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Saumya Tandon hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘world-class’

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Dhurandhar The Revenge: Saumya Tandon hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘world-class’ performance, calls Arjun Rampal ‘hottest badass’

Saumya Tandon praised Ranveer Singh’s 'world-class' performance and Arjun Rampal’s 'hottest badass' role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, an action thriller loved by audiences for its intense fights and strong performances.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 12:11 PM IST

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Saumya Tandon hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘world-class’ performance, calls Arjun Rampal ‘hottest badass’
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Actress Saumya Tandon shared her excitement about the film. She called Ranveer Singh’s performance 'world-class' and said it leaves a strong impact on viewers. She also praised Arjun Rampal, calling him the 'hottest badass' and highlighting his strong screen presence.

About the film:

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an action thriller film which Aditya Dhar directs. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan. The movie continues its story from the initial segment while combining action and drama with emotional sequences that drive the plot forward through revenge and power conflict.

Reactions and buzz:

The critical reception of the film shows divided opinions, yet the audience appreciates the acting performances. The exceptional performances of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal show their intense acting skills and their stylish character execution, respectively. The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge attracts viewers to cinemas through its exceptional cast and its exciting battle scenes.

Also read: Cocktail 2 teaser leaked: Netizens say 'Shahid Kapoor should focus on making reels’, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon impress fans

Audience excitement and box office:

The film has generated massive fan excitement because of its upcoming release, which has resulted in full theatres and active social media conversations. The action scenes create high-energy moments which combine with the star actors to make the movie one of the most awaited upcoming films. The early box office results show that the film is doing well because viewers are attracted to its powerful, dramatic scenes, exciting fight sequences and outstanding acting. The buzz about Dhurandhar The Revenge suggests that the film will become a major success during this upcoming season.

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Indian Rupee hits all-time low against USD, slips past Rs 93 mark amid US-Israel-Iran war
Indian Rupee hits all-time low against USD, slips past Rs 93 mark
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Saumya Tandon hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘world-class’ performance, calls Arjun Rampal ‘hottest badass’
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Saumya Tandon hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘world-class’
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mahesh Babu hails Ranveer Singh's film ‘explosive’, calls it 'standing ovation-worthy experience'
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mahesh Babu hails Ranveer Singh's film ‘explosive’
US-Israel-Iran war: US F-35 fighter aircraft makes emergency landing after being struck by IRGC's missile; WATCH video
US-Israel-Iran war: US F-35 fighter aircraft forced to make emergency landing
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes biggest Hindi film in 113 years, mints Rs 236 crore worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer's film earns Rs 236 crore worldwide
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