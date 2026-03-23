Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Rakesh Bedi is 'proud' of his film, but makes this requests: 'This is not the right thing to do'

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is proud to be part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and urges fans not to share spoilers so everyone can enjoy the film’s surprises and action firsthand.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi expressed his excitement about being part of the hit film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Known for his long career in Bollywood and television, Bedi says he feels honoured to be included in such a high-profile project.

Actor’s pride and gratitude:

Rakesh Bedi has appeared in many memorable films and TV shows over the years, and his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been well-received. He thanked the audience for their support and love because he considers his participation in a successful project to be his most important professional achievement. Bedi demonstrates his passion for the movie through his enthusiastic behavior which shows his appreciation for the film and its creators.

Request to fans: Avoid spoilers

Bedi made a special request to the movie fans. He requested that people avoid sharing spoilers online so viewers can experience the complete story when they watch it in theatres. The film contains multiple unexpected plot developments, which lead to thrilling action scenes and Bedi requests that all people should have the opportunity to see the excitement through direct experience.

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Film’s popularity and buzz:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has generated significant audience interest since its release. The action scenes, actor performances and movie direction have received positive feedback from fans of the film. The viral spread of many scenes has created excitement, while it has raised worries about potential plot leaks. Bedi needs to make his appeal because online spoilers will ruin the viewing experience for many fans.