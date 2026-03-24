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Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mukesh Chhabra reacts to box office mayhem, calls this person 'real hero' of movie

Mukesh Chhabra called Aditya Dhar the 'real hero' behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh and has become a huge box office hit with widespread audience and industry praise.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 11:02 AM IST

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mukesh Chhabra reacts to box office mayhem, calls this person 'real hero' of movie
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Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar after the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, is performing exceptionally well at the box office and receiving strong reactions from both audiences and industry insiders.

Mukesh Chhabra praises Aditya Dhar:

Mukesh is talking about Aditya and calls him the 'real hero' behind the film and praises his vision, hard work and dedication. He spoke about his extended work relationship with Dhar, which developed into a major film project because of the director's artistic vision and dedication to the project. Chhabra explains that Dhar distinguishes himself from other filmmakers because he pays attention to every element of his work while showing respect for his entire production team. Dhar's strong belief in the project shows through his casting director statement, which predicts that viewers will continue discussing both the film and his work for many years.

Film creates a storm at the box office:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved massive box office success since its theatrical debut. The film has broken multiple records within just a few days and is earning huge numbers both in India and worldwide. The movie has already earned more than a hundred crores worldwide and maintains a strong box office performance despite experiencing minor drops during weekdays. The film delivers a captivating narrative with its thrilling action sequences and exceptional acting performances, which have won audience approval, establishing it as one of the most successful films of the year.

Also read: Ranveer Singh has roots in Pakistan? Here's why he is perfect as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar 2

Growing praise from the industry:

The director's work and the film's production scale have received acclaim from multiple film industry professionals who joined Mukesh Chhabra in his praise of Aditya Dhar. Dhurandhar The Revenge will maintain its box office success because it has achieved both strong box office results and positive audience reviews. The film achieved commercial success because Aditya Dhar created his vision and dedicated himself to his work, which has made him a highly discussed director in the film industry.

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