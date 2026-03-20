Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mahesh Babu hails Ranveer Singh's film ‘explosive’, calls it 'standing ovation-worthy experience'

Mahesh Babu praised Ranveer Singh for his powerful role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it an 'explosion.' The action film has a strong cast and is getting mixed reviews, but a good audience response.

Mahesh Babu recently watched the film and shared his reaction. He praised Ranveer Singh for his powerful performance. According to him, this is one of Ranveer’s best roles so far. He also called the film an 'explosion,' showing how impressed he was by its energy and storytelling.

What the film is about:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge presents an action-filled cinematic experience that showcases dramatic elements, emotional displays, and powerful fight sequences. The story extends beyond its current plot development to explore themes of vengeance, power struggles and individual conflicts.

The movie maintains audience interest through its rapid pacing and exciting action sequences. The movie features a strong supporting cast who work alongside Ranveer Singh. The film features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in major roles. Their performances add depth to the story.

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Audience and industry reaction:

The film has received mixed reviews overall, but many people have praised its scale and performances. Fans especially liked Ranveer Singh's intense acting and screen presence. The film has gained more popularity because several celebrities have shared their positive opinions about it. The movie has been successful at the box office because of its strong opening. The audience shows their enthusiasm for the film by watching it in theatres. The movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a large-scale action film starring Ranveer Singh. The film has become a major topic of discussion because it combines excellent direction with its talented cast.