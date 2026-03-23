FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, hits back at criticism: ‘It’s very easy to say bad things’

The Shift Towards Amenities rich living: how NBR Group, Bengaluru is redefining the modern home

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored 'Historic Courtroom' on Shaheed Diwas

Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport runway, several injured

Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?

IAF man arrested, know how Pakistan's ISI infiltrated air bases, developed network from Assam to Rajasthan

US-Israel-Iran War: How much toll tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?

How did Iran's ragtag air force intercept, strike down world's most advanced fighter jet F-15 of US Air Force?

Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Shift Towards Amenities rich living: how NBR Group, Bengaluru is redefining the modern home

The Shift Towards Amenities rich living: how NBR Group, Bengaluru is redefining

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored 'Historic Courtroom' on Shaheed Diwas

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored courtroom

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, hits back at criticism: ‘It’s very easy to say bad things’

Jaya Prada urges viewers to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge, praising director Aditya Dhar and lead Ranveer Singh. The film blends action, emotion and strong performances, following the hero through thrilling battles and personal challenges.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, hits back at criticism: ‘It’s very easy to say bad things’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress Jaya Prada asks viewers to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge before judging it. She praised the story, director Aditya Dhar, and lead actor Ranveer Singh, highlighting the hard work behind the film.

The Hero’s journey:

The story follows the protagonist, played by Ranveer Singh, as he faces a powerful enemy whose plans threaten his family and the country's safety. From the very beginning, the film establishes its rapid pace through intense action scenes that demonstrate the hero's courage, intelligence and ability to develop effective plans. The protagonist must face two types of battles: physical combat and inner battles arising from his personal losses, betrayals and from his need to decide between right and wrong.

Conflict and supporting characters:

The film combines exciting action sequences with deep emotional storytelling. The hero's path through his adventure shows his dedication to his friends, his commitment to fighting for what is right and his willingness to give everything for his cause. The character develops through his tough choices to keep his loved ones safe. The supporting characters, including his friends and family, add depth to the narrative, while the villains have strong reasons for their actions, making the battle between them and the heroes more intense.

Also read: With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

Direction and performances:

Director Aditya Dhar ensures that every scene maintains visual appeal, keeps viewers interested through its pacing, and creates authentic connections through its dialogue. Ranveer Singh delivers a powerful performance which brings emotional depth, intense energy and charismatic presence to his character, making the hero's journey both thrilling and believable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Shift Towards Amenities rich living: how NBR Group, Bengaluru is redefining the modern home
The Shift Towards Amenities rich living: how NBR Group, Bengaluru is redefining
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored 'Historic Courtroom' on Shaheed Diwas
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored courtroom
Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport runway, several injured
Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with vehicle at LaGuardi
Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore
Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, but this actor is lucky charm for Bollywood
Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?
Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains elevated
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement