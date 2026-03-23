Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, hits back at criticism: ‘It’s very easy to say bad things’

Jaya Prada urges viewers to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge, praising director Aditya Dhar and lead Ranveer Singh. The film blends action, emotion and strong performances, following the hero through thrilling battles and personal challenges.

Veteran actress Jaya Prada asks viewers to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge before judging it. She praised the story, director Aditya Dhar, and lead actor Ranveer Singh, highlighting the hard work behind the film.

The Hero’s journey:

The story follows the protagonist, played by Ranveer Singh, as he faces a powerful enemy whose plans threaten his family and the country's safety. From the very beginning, the film establishes its rapid pace through intense action scenes that demonstrate the hero's courage, intelligence and ability to develop effective plans. The protagonist must face two types of battles: physical combat and inner battles arising from his personal losses, betrayals and from his need to decide between right and wrong.

Conflict and supporting characters:

The film combines exciting action sequences with deep emotional storytelling. The hero's path through his adventure shows his dedication to his friends, his commitment to fighting for what is right and his willingness to give everything for his cause. The character develops through his tough choices to keep his loved ones safe. The supporting characters, including his friends and family, add depth to the narrative, while the villains have strong reasons for their actions, making the battle between them and the heroes more intense.

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Direction and performances:

Director Aditya Dhar ensures that every scene maintains visual appeal, keeps viewers interested through its pacing, and creates authentic connections through its dialogue. Ranveer Singh delivers a powerful performance which brings emotional depth, intense energy and charismatic presence to his character, making the hero's journey both thrilling and believable.