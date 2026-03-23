Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'

Actor Gursewak Singh recalled an on-set accident during Dhurandhar: The Revenge where he injured Ranveer Singh, who reacted with kindness and support. He praised Ranveer for his kind reaction.

An actor from Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently shared an incident from the film’s shoot, where an action scene went wrong and led to an injury. He also praised Ranveer Singh for his kind and supportive reaction.

The on-set accident:

The intense action sequence ended with Gursewak Singh accidentally injuring Ranveer Singh. The scene required actors to execute their movements according to exact timing because it used a prop bomb. The situation developed into a disaster, which affected all the actors involved because their performance schedule had to be cancelled. Gursewak expressed his fear about the situation which he experienced after the incident because such moments create dangerous conditions during action scenes.

Ranveer Singh’s reaction:

Ranveer Singh chose to respond with compassion because he chose not to become angry about the situation. Gursewak reported that Ranveer provided him comfort through a hug, which helped Gursewak to feel guilt-free about the accident. His kind actions demonstrated his humble character and his ability to care for others. Ranveer kept working on his film despite his injuries because he wanted to inspire his co-actor to maintain his composure and concentrate.

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Praise for his personality:

Gursewak Singh praised Ranveer Singh as more than a skilled actor because he considered him a 'wonderful human being'. He said that moments like these show the real personality of a star. Ranveer's supportive attitude created a positive atmosphere on set, which persisted through challenging times.