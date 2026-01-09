FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer Singh's song, wowing US crowd

The Dhurandhar title track went viral after Bhangra Empire performed it at an NBA game, thrilling fans with Bollywood music and traditional Bhangra dance.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

The title track from the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar recently made waves at an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, United States. Due to its high energy and catchy beats, the song was played at a pre-game Bhangra performance, and the moment soon went viral on social media. The fans worldwide could not stop talking about this one-of-a-kind mix of Indian music and sports entertainment.

A well-known dance company named Bhangra Empire presented Bhangra, a customary dance of Punjab, to the Dhurandhar title track right before the NBA match between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. The performers were attired in colourful traditional costumes and made very lively movements, which caused the audience to cheer very loudly. The onlookers were taken aback by the act, and numerous them began taking videos and uploading them to the internet, among others.

Social media reactions:

The performance videos got a good spread on Instagram and Twitter, getting thousands of likes and comments. The Bhangra Empire’s official Instagram account shared the performance clips and described them as 'kicking off the Warriors game with a bang!' Fans showed their excitement and pride, pointing out how wonderful it was that Indian music and dance were honoured at such a big event. A lot of spectators acknowledged the mixing of Bollywood music with the energy of live sports as their favourite aspect of the whole thing.

Global popularity of Dhurandhar:

The Dhurandhar title track's presence at the NBA game underlines the fact that Indian films and music are conquering the world. The film has been a box-office hit already, and its score has attracted listeners from both the Indian and global communities. Such events are an indication that Indian culture is not only showing but also getting appreciated on the global stage.

Also read: Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya breakup: From viral PDA moments to AP Dhillion concert controversy, know the timeline

Celebrating Indian culture abroad:

This viral NBA moment emphasises the fact that Indian cinema and dance forms like Bhangra, which are traditionally recognised and celebrated in their home country, are gaining acceptance all over the world. The fans are not only thrilled by the exposure, but they are also experiencing the excitement of Bollywood music showcased in such a big and famous event. The performance has further proved that sports arenas could serve the purpose of cultural exchange, by mixing music, providing dance and athletic energy to create a one-of-a-kind global experience.

