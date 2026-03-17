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Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'

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Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'

Vivek Sinha faced backlash and threats over a controversial film dialogue, clarified he was only acting and urged people not to confuse him with his on-screen character.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'
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Actor Vivek Sinha has reacted after facing backlash and threats over a dialogue from his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A line from the movie, 'Hindu ek darpok qaum hai,' went viral and upset many people online.

What started the controversy:

The issue began when a clip from the film was shared on social media. The movie features Vivek playing a terrorist whose dialogue represents his character. The actor received criticism because many people misunderstood the line as serious. Vivek's decision to post a video which requested fans to recreate the dialogue in their own style made things worse. The situation escalated because more people began sending him offensive messages.

Vivek Sinha’s response:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vivek Sinha explained his acting role after people reacted negatively to his performance. He said, 'I am not a terrorist,' and asked people not to confuse him with his character. He expressed astonishment at the intense responses from others while recognising that people became emotionally charged about the matter.

Also read: Amid LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar reveals how Twinkle Khanna is battling with crisis, she ordered two...: 'It's good to be...'

Threats and reactions online:

The actor disclosed that multiple social media platforms sent him various threats. The people who saw the post reacted with intense emotions, which led them to write hostile responses. The incident demonstrates how online situations can develop into major emergencies within a brief time period. The current situation has created a public debate about how people respond to motion pictures. Many people think that movie audiences must know how to distinguish between actual events and theatrical performances.

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Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'
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