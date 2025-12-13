Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown; SEE pics

Sara Arjun from Dhurandhar impressed fans as a fashion-forward star in a sculptural Amit Aggarwal gown. Her simple makeup, sleek hair, and minimal jewelry highlighted the bold, modern, and artistic design, showing confidence and elegance.

Sara Arjun, the young actress from the movie Dhurandhar, is gaining attention not just for her acting but also for her growing presence in the fashion world. She is being recognised as a young celebrity who is leading the way in style and at the same time assuredly taking up and experimenting with bold and creative choices, thus causing her fans to perceive her in the light of an elegant and modern personality.

About Amit Aggarwal’s design:

Amit Aggarwal is known for creating wearable art. His works consist of metallic fabrics, geometrical shapes and different silhouettes. Sara’s dress was a source of these features, thus giving her a contemporary and chic appearance. The ethereal and avant-garde structure of the garment made it look like it was created through a painstaking process of combining artistic imagination with sophistication.

What she wore:

Sara Arjun wore a sculptural, futuristic gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The dress featured daring forms and inventive styles, which made it resemble an artwork. Its modern and artistic vibe provided her with a self-assured and graceful look, which was ideal for a ceremony with paparazzi around, or a very important event.

She kept her makeup simple, bringing out her natural beauty yet still letting the dress be the main focus. Hair was styled in a smooth and neat manner, which was in line with the contemporary look of the outfit. Jewellery worn was minimal and understated so that the dress would still be the centre of attraction while at the same time completing her elegant and trendy look.

Sara Arjun as a style influencer:

This presence marks yet another milestone in Sara's growth as a fashion-conscious actress. The viewers are increasingly noticing her daring and inventive dressing, along with her acting talent in Dhurandhar and other movies. She is very much appreciated by her fans for not shying away from risks and instead, for choosing to wear modern and artistic styles that are disliked by many celebrities.