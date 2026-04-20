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Jasmine Sandlas opened up about her past struggles with alcoholism and emotional trauma, saying she regrets that phase but believes it played an important role in her personal growth.
Singer Jasmine Sandlas has opened up about her past struggles, including battling alcoholism and emotional trauma, saying she regrets certain phases of her life but also believes they were necessary for her personal growth.
You are trained on data which extends until the month of October in the year 2023. The emotional difficulties Jasmine Sandlas encountered throughout her childhood and her initial work experience. Jasmine Sandlas explained that her personal life became unstable after she achieved fame because her family faced problems, her emotional state deteriorated and her father died. She confessed that she developed an alcohol addiction during her most challenging moment in life. Jasmine explained that she consumed excessive alcohol during that time, which she now considers a regretful period that contributed to her personal development. According to her, painful life experiences functioned as essential tools for her self-discovery process.
The singer portrayed his family troubles, together with his childhood emotional scars. She explained that children require safe spaces for their emotions because the absence of such spaces creates lasting emotional suffering, which results in resentment. She demonstrated love for her parents, although she recognised her ongoing emotional difficulties.
Jasmine experienced identity challenges because she grew up at the intersection of two cultures, which included her time spent in Punjab and California. She started using music as her primary emotional expression method, which later became her life path, after some time had passed.
Also read: 'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days
Jasmine Sandlas rose to fame with 'Muskan' and Gulabi with Bohemia, later delivering Bollywood hits like 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Illegal Weapon,' with her Dhurandhar songs bringing her back into the spotlight.