FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete

The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes Sitar For Mental Health Tour with Dhurandhar medley, takes this big step to ensure healthy AQI in Delhi - Watch viral videos

'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive or dead? Iranian official breaks silence

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'

24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski ky

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Jasmine Sandlas opened up about her past struggles with alcoholism and emotional trauma, saying she regrets that phase but believes it played an important role in her personal growth.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has opened up about her past struggles, including battling alcoholism and emotional trauma, saying she regrets certain phases of her life but also believes they were necessary for her personal growth.

Jasmine Sandlas opens up about struggle, trauma and addiction:

You are trained on data which extends until the month of October in the year 2023. The emotional difficulties Jasmine Sandlas encountered throughout her childhood and her initial work experience. Jasmine Sandlas explained that her personal life became unstable after she achieved fame because her family faced problems, her emotional state deteriorated and her father died. She confessed that she developed an alcohol addiction during her most challenging moment in life. Jasmine explained that she consumed excessive alcohol during that time, which she now considers a regretful period that contributed to her personal development. According to her, painful life experiences functioned as essential tools for her self-discovery process.

Family trauma and emotional struggle:

The singer portrayed his family troubles, together with his childhood emotional scars. She explained that children require safe spaces for their emotions because the absence of such spaces creates lasting emotional suffering, which results in resentment. She demonstrated love for her parents, although she recognised her ongoing emotional difficulties.

Jasmine experienced identity challenges because she grew up at the intersection of two cultures, which included her time spent in Punjab and California. She started using music as her primary emotional expression method, which later became her life path, after some time had passed.

Also read: 'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days

Musical journey and rise to fame:

Jasmine Sandlas rose to fame with 'Muskan' and Gulabi with Bohemia, later delivering Bollywood hits like 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Illegal Weapon,' with her Dhurandhar songs bringing her back into the spotlight.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'
24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski ky
Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show
Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction
Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete
Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every
The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian
The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's M
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement