Dhurandhar's violence sparks debate: Haq director Suparn Varma defends Ranveer Singh's film, says 'violence is beautiful if you do...'

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film "Dhurandhar" is making waves even before its release, with the action-packed trailer getting a thumbs-up from audiences. However, some social media users are criticizing the film's extreme and gory violence. Director Suparn S Varma, who's riding high on the success of his latest film "HAQ", has responded to the criticism, calling it a "double standard" among audiences



Suparn S Varma on Dhurandhar trailer reaction



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa, Varma described the responses as a "double standard" among audiences when it comes to violent films. He noted that when films from other countries showcase violence, "everybody loves the violence," but similar appreciation is often not extended to Hindi cinema, even when the genre demands it.Varma said, "When a Marco comes out, everybody loves the violence. We see The Raid 1, The Raid 2, I'm talking about the Indonesian films by Gareth Evans, or Gangs of London, or Korean cinema, or Japanese cinema, or Hollywood cinema for that matter. Violence exists; it has existed for eons, and violence is beautiful if you do it cinematically."



"So what's wrong with it if the story demands it? If you are going to show a character torturing someone, then as a filmmaker, it's my job to show innovative methods of torturing. That's what that villain is doing in the first place. This is the nature of the genre I'm making," he added.



He went on to add that the industry needs audiences who love cinema "across languages, across the world" and insisted that filmmakers should not be judged through "a different lens for different films.""We need to start celebrating Hindi films for what they are and supporting our filmmakers. I think it's very, very important. We cannot have a different lens for different films. It needs to come from a place of passion for cinema, and cinema across languages, across the world," he added.



About Dhurandhar



'Dhurandhar' is directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar. Along with Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.Meanwhile, Suparn S. Varma's latest film 'HAQ', which stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has been receiving widespread praise. Inspired by the true legal battle of Shah Bano Begum, the courtroom drama also had its screening at the prestigious 56th International Film Festival of India on Friday, November 22, in Goa.



(With inputs from ANI)