ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

Actor Ayesha Khan raised concerns over the misuse of AI to create morphed and misleading images of celebrities. She emphasized the importance of consent, warning that AI-generated content can harm reputations and invade privacy.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'
Actor Ayesha Khan has expressed serious concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating morphed images of celebrities. In a recent interview, she disclosed that multiple AI-generated images of her have been shared on social media platforms. She expressed that watching such altered content creates feelings of distress and anxiety for her.

The scary side of AI:

Ayesha demonstrated through her work which shows that people use AI technology to produce sexualised content and fake images about themselves. She described a specific case where a video used her image along with actor Vijay Ganguly to show false evidence of them hugging. 'I had to clarify that this has never happened,' she said. She described the current social trend, which generates artificial intelligence content, as 'very scary' because most people do not know about this particular content creation process.

Consent and social media responsibility:

The actor also discussed the importance of consent, noting that people frequently share visual content without understanding its potential effects. She emphasised that paparazzi duties exist in two forms because some photographers will respect her door when she requests them to stop taking pictures. AI deepfakes create a greater threat because they enable the production of convincing fake material, which deceives viewers while damaging personal and professional reputations.

Ayesha’s recent work:

Ayesha Khan gained her first popularity through her performance in the dance number Shararat from the film Dhurandhar which she performed with Krystle D'Souza. The song has gone viral on social media. She has worked in Baalveer Returns and Mukhachitram and Om Bheem Bush and Manamey and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Ayesha's decision to speak out has revealed an increasing problem that exists within the entertainment industry. Her message is clear: while AI can be a powerful tool, it must be used responsibly. Celebrities and ordinary people alike deserve privacy and protection from misleading or manipulated content that can spread online without consent.

