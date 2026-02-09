Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide
Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said
Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more
Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch
Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana
Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur
Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Ayesha Khan raised concerns over the misuse of AI to create morphed and misleading images of celebrities. She emphasized the importance of consent, warning that AI-generated content can harm reputations and invade privacy.
Actor Ayesha Khan has expressed serious concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating morphed images of celebrities. In a recent interview, she disclosed that multiple AI-generated images of her have been shared on social media platforms. She expressed that watching such altered content creates feelings of distress and anxiety for her.
Ayesha demonstrated through her work which shows that people use AI technology to produce sexualised content and fake images about themselves. She described a specific case where a video used her image along with actor Vijay Ganguly to show false evidence of them hugging. 'I had to clarify that this has never happened,' she said. She described the current social trend, which generates artificial intelligence content, as 'very scary' because most people do not know about this particular content creation process.
The actor also discussed the importance of consent, noting that people frequently share visual content without understanding its potential effects. She emphasised that paparazzi duties exist in two forms because some photographers will respect her door when she requests them to stop taking pictures. AI deepfakes create a greater threat because they enable the production of convincing fake material, which deceives viewers while damaging personal and professional reputations.
Also read: OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms
Ayesha Khan gained her first popularity through her performance in the dance number Shararat from the film Dhurandhar which she performed with Krystle D'Souza. The song has gone viral on social media. She has worked in Baalveer Returns and Mukhachitram and Om Bheem Bush and Manamey and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Ayesha's decision to speak out has revealed an increasing problem that exists within the entertainment industry. Her message is clear: while AI can be a powerful tool, it must be used responsibly. Celebrities and ordinary people alike deserve privacy and protection from misleading or manipulated content that can spread online without consent.