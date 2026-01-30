Dhurandhar's Netflix release sees 9-minute runtime cut, fans react 'Konsa scene cut kiya?'

How Pakistan Army suppresses dissent: Besides Imran Khan these people languish in jail
The theatrical runtime of Dhuradhar is 3 hours and 34 minutes; however, the film now clocks in at 3 hours and 25 minutes on Netflix, as fans' complaints flood social media.
After a stupendous theatrical run, Dhurandhar has finally arrived on Netflix on Friday (January 30, 2026). The excitement around Dhurandhar's OTT release was tempered by a surprise as fans noticed the OTT version is slightly shorter than the theatrical version.
Dhurandhar on Netflix
Fans on social media reported that the film's OTT runtime is 9 minutes shorter than orginal version. The theatrical runtime of Dhuradhar is 3 hours and 34 minutes; however, the film now clocks in at 3 hours and 25 minutes on Netflix. This development led to complaints from fans who have been wondering if major scenes have been trimmed. Taking to X, a user pointed out, "10 Mins Cut in OTT, Theatrical Version : 3 Hours 34 Mins, OTT Netflix Version : 3 Hours 25 Mins, Seems Like Some Important Scenes Are Trimmed For OTT Viewers!!"
— Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) January 29, 2026
Theatrical Version : 3 Hours 34 Mins
OTT Netflix Version : 3 Hours 25 Mins
Seems Like Some Important Scenes Are Trimmed For OTT Viewers!! pic.twitter.com/Suy0THyIh3
While there has been no official comment or confirmation from Dhurandhar's makers, fans flooded potential theories behind the reported 9-minute cut in OTT runtime. A fan wrote, 'It is because Netflix playback uses 25fps while movies are generally shot at 24 fps. So this means your playback at Netflix will be 4% faster overall. This translates to ~9 minutes shorter runtime." Another X user reacted, "They’ve trimmed the credits and post-credits. Thankfully, the rest of the film remains unchanged from the cinema release; nothing has been cut!"
About Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film has been planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The film premiered on streaming giant Netflix at midnight on Friday, further extending its global reach. In addition to its original Hindi version, Dhurandhar is also available for streaming in Tamil and Telugu, enabling audiences across different linguistic regions to experience the film.