Dhurandhar's character designer reveals Akshay Khanna got emotional seeing his look, it reminded him of...

Akshay Khanna and Ranveer Singh have been garnering praise for their respective looks in the hugely successful movie Dhurandhar. The designer who turned them into the badass men in the movie, Preetisheel Singh, shared details behind their looks.

Akshay Khanna, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is riding on success due to critics and audience both praising the film which is being talked about for its energetic and dramatic performances. However amid the immense appreciation, one actor is getting huge attention, he is Akshay Khanna who portrayed the role of Rehman Dakait. The actor is not only stealing spotlight for his dark role but also for his looks and dance moves.

His entry song FA9LA has gone viral on social media with him swaying on the beats has left moviegoers cheering for him. The person behind these looks is the film's prosthetic and character designer Preetisheel Singh who revealed how he transformed the looks of Akshay Khanna and Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar's character designer reveals stories behind looks

Talking about Ranveer's look, Preetisheel shared details of the time and effort which went into making their characters. She told Hollywood Reporter India, "Roughly, it would take 1.5 hours to prepare. If there was bloodwork, with scars and bruising, maybe two hours. But time was always of the essence. Over the years, in the film, his character grows his beard, and does not cut his hair, so I used a lot of extensions and wigs - for both beard and hair - because we were going back and forth between the looks while shooting."

Further elaborating on the craft and explaining how she went forward in transforming Singh, saying, "Dhurandhar expands over a certain time period, and I wanted to track that journey from getting into the 'spy look', where he doesn't have access to money, doesn't even have a house to stay in, being on the streets, to entering the gang. I wanted to show the initial rugged rawness, where he is not grooming himself every day, with unkempt grungy hair, tied into a ponytail sometimes."

Preetisheel next talked about how she worked on Akshaye Khanna's look, recalling working with him previously. "I did his look in Chhaava as well, turning him into Aurangzeb. Of course, he has a lot of experience working with wigs. I wanted to refrain from how he has already been shown and wanted his charisma to come across."

She also revealed that Akshaye got emotional when he saw his look as Rehman Dakait as the look reminded him of his father.

She said, "There is a suaveness in his character, where his mere presence commands attention. He doesn't need to say much. I gave him soft waves, and we showed the receding hairline. It is not a full head of hair. I remember doing the trial, he was looking at himself in the mirror, telling me he was reminded of his late father, Vinod Khanna."