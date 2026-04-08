Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: 'We were laughing and then it went viral'

Ashwin Dhar went viral as fans compared his Dhurandhar look to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2025 Met Gala appearance. He called it 'a pleasant surprise' and joked it could be an icebreaker when they meet. Netizens reacted with memes, teasing and jokes.

Actor Ashwin Dhar, who plays gangster Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently went viral as fans compared his look to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2025 Met Gala appearance. He called the comparison 'a pleasant surprise' and said it was mostly about the costume and styling.

Memes go viral:

Ashwin explained that his team sent him their first memes, which started their laughter, which then turned into a viral outbreak. He stated Shah Rukh Khan and Arshad Pappu share a similar resemblance, according to many people who made this comparison. Ashwin joked that the meme would function as an ice breaker for their future meeting because he had never met Shah Rukh.

On-screen dynamics:

Ashwin discussed his co-star Akshaye Khanna, who portrays Rehman Dakait, the enemy of Arshad. Ashwin described Akshaye as a quiet actor who displayed thoughtful behaviour while working professionally on the set despite their lack of shared scenes. He provided a short explanation of the plot, which showed Arshad Pappu's gang and Rehman Dakait's gang fighting each other in Lyari.

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Netizens reaction:

On social media, users give reaction to Ashwin Dhar’s comparison with Shah Rukh Khan have been mixed and quite lively. Many netizens found the memes hilarious, while others expressed surprise at the sudden attention. Comments ranged from 'Isko samajh nhi aa rha...Uska mazak udaya jaa rha' to 'Gazab beizzati kar rahe ab to,' showing how fans were both teasing and debating the comparison. Some even joked creatively, writing things like 'Pathan who looks like thakan,' turning the discussion into a viral conversation across social media platforms.