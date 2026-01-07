Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

YRF celebrated Dhurandhar as a landmark moment in Indian cinema, with Ranveer Singh’s emotional message and praise for Aditya Dhar marking the film’s record-breaking success.

Ash Raj Films (YRF) recently took to social media to celebrate the massive success of Dhurandhar, calling it not just a film but a defining milestone in Indian cinema. Bollywood Hungama's posting of the celebration, in addition to being very colourful, emotional and mostly of people feeling proud who were connected with the film, also mentioned the emotional journey that the film took.

Ranveer Singh’s emotional message resonates:

The post showcased actor Ranveer Singh together with director Aditya Dhar, revealing a strong behind-the-scenes moment of trust, hard work, and creative ambition that lasted for years. Ranveer Singh, in an extremely personal manner, spoke about the post and said, 'My beloved Alma Mater only ever wanted to make you proud.' The touching message resonated with the audience and demonstrated the actor's great regard for YRF and the creators of the film.

A record-breaking achievement:

YRF’s note described Dhurandhar as a landmark achievement, stating, 'Dhurandhar is not a film… It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever.' The post praised director Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for the success of the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language, thus marking a new landmark for the industry.

Praise for vision and storytelling:

The post lauded Aditya Dhar as 'the captain of the ship,' praising his clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling, and unwavering commitment to excellence. It goes without saying that all these attributes contributed to the success of the film and directed Indian cinema in achieving newer milestones of creativity.

The message went on to say, 'You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen.' The post went on to express appreciation with the words, 'Thank you for giving us a cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence.' Through Dhurandhar, YRF not only reaffirmed but also cemented its legacy as a studio that brought to Indian cinema films with a huge emotional impact.