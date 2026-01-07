FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland, Canada? Will UK, France, Germany watch helplessly or defend them?

DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland? Will UK, France...

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get di

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

YRF celebrated Dhurandhar as a landmark moment in Indian cinema, with Ranveer Singh’s emotional message and praise for Aditya Dhar marking the film’s record-breaking success.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ash Raj Films (YRF) recently took to social media to celebrate the massive success of Dhurandhar, calling it not just a film but a defining milestone in Indian cinema. Bollywood Hungama's posting of the celebration, in addition to being very colourful, emotional and mostly of people feeling proud who were connected with the film, also mentioned the emotional journey that the film took.

Ranveer Singh’s emotional message resonates:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post showcased actor Ranveer Singh together with director Aditya Dhar, revealing a strong behind-the-scenes moment of trust, hard work, and creative ambition that lasted for years. Ranveer Singh, in an extremely personal manner, spoke about the post and said, 'My beloved Alma Mater only ever wanted to make you proud.' The touching message resonated with the audience and demonstrated the actor's great regard for YRF and the creators of the film.

A record-breaking achievement:

YRF’s note described Dhurandhar as a landmark achievement, stating, 'Dhurandhar is not a film… It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever.' The post praised director Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for the success of the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language, thus marking a new landmark for the industry.

Also read: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside

Praise for vision and storytelling:

The post lauded Aditya Dhar as 'the captain of the ship,' praising his clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling, and unwavering commitment to excellence. It goes without saying that all these attributes contributed to the success of the film and directed Indian cinema in achieving newer milestones of creativity.

The message went on to say, 'You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen.' The post went on to express appreciation with the words, 'Thank you for giving us a cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence.' Through Dhurandhar, YRF not only reaffirmed but also cemented its legacy as a studio that brought to Indian cinema films with a huge emotional impact.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Sukh Shakti Dham: World’s First Self-Introspection Centre Inaugurated in Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement