Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song in Ranveer Singh film: 'It satisfies the boy in me'

The song 'Shararat' from Dhurandhar is inspired by composer Shashwat Sachdev’s personal experiences. It highlights a playful and confident expression of desire, features lively performances on screen, and has become one of the film’s most popular tracks.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

The song 'Shararat' from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar has quickly become one of the audience’s favourite tracks. The composer Shashwat Sachdev revealed that his personal experiences and feelings created the inspiration for the song. He explained that his personal perceptions of love, desire and confidence formed the foundation for the song's emotional content.

Inspiration behind the song:

Sachdev explained that 'Shararat is a very special song for us. I grew up carrying the baggage of being born in a third-world country, in a Tier-2 city, to a lower-middle-class family. At that level, especially in a country with such a terrible sex ratio, your chances of having a beautiful girlfriend are very slim.'

Reflecting on his younger years, he added, 'When I was growing up, I always wished I could be that guy a girl would sing for at a party. At weddings, you usually see boys singing for girls. I kept thinking, what if a girl sings for the guy? What if the girl wants the man?'

On-screen presentation and reception:

The song 'Shararat' features in Dhurandhar through its presentation during a festive wedding performance. The song features Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas as singers, while Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza display their dance skills through their on-screen performance. The track has achieved widespread success since the film launched because of its appealing melody and dynamic visual elements. The audience appreciates the song because it blends three different musical elements, which include fun and confidence, together with emotional authenticity.

Also read: Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

About Dhurandhar:

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that Aditya Dhar directed and Ranveer Singh stars in. The film's soundtrack received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with 'Shararat' emerging as one of the most memorable and widely discussed songs. Sachdev's insights demonstrate that commercial songs can contain personal stories which provide deep meaning for their creators.

