ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar: Midnight madness for Ranveer Singh's movie as Mumbai, Pune roll out late-night shows, check timings here

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar delivered a gripping mix of action, drama and suspense.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

Dhurandhar: Midnight madness for Ranveer Singh's movie as Mumbai, Pune roll out late-night shows, check timings here
Dhurandhar witnessed massive excitement on Saturday as cinemas in Mumbai and Pune started midnight shows following heavy audience demand. The growing buzz around the film pushed theatres to extend screenings well beyond regular hours, turning the release into a round-the-clock celebration.

In Pune, the first post-midnight show began at 12.20 AM, while Mumbai followed with screenings starting at 12.45 AM. As ticket demand continued to surge, more shows were added at 12.50 AM, 1.25 AM, 2.10 AM, 2.30 AM, 3.00 AM, 3.30 AM, 3.35 AM, 4.05 AM and 4.10 AM. Several cinemas reported high occupancy even during the early morning hours, reflecting the strong pull of the film.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar delivered a gripping mix of action, drama and suspense. The filmmaker’s tight storytelling and scale played a key role in keeping audiences engaged and returning to theatres.

Ranveer Singh led the film from the front and received praise for his intense screen presence. His performance was widely credited for driving footfalls, especially among younger audiences and fans of action films. Akshaye Khanna stood out as one of the biggest highlights of the film. 

At the box office, Dhurandhar maintained a strong run on Saturday, December 13. As per early trade estimates, the film collected around Rs 25 crore on the day, helping it sustain momentum during the weekend.

The film featured a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, supported by several other actors, making Dhurandhar one of the most talked about releases in theatres right now.

