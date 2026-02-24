'Dhurandhar is disgusting, full of hate': Sameer Bhatia on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia criticised Dhurandhar for glorifying revenge and spreading harmful messages, sparking mixed reactions online.

Tech entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia, who co-founded Hotmail, recently spoke out against the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. He expressed concern that the film sends a harmful message by glorifying revenge and anger. His comments have sparked widespread discussion online about the kind of content being shown in modern films.

Bhatia questions the film’s message:

The video, which Bhatia shared through social media, shows him explaining that Dhurandhar contains its dramatic and emotional scenes but fails to provide opportunities for viewers to develop their understanding. He said that the film centres on revenge and battles between characters, which creates harmful effects on the viewing public, particularly among younger audiences. He said that movies should create a need for viewers to think when they watch, while developing their ability to feel empathy and personal growth, yet movies should not create aggressive or hostile emotions in people. Bhatia showed that the film presents its characters in a basic way, while it shows whole nations and ethnic groups through negative representation instead of showing their actual complex nature. He told viewers to stay away from that content because he had found dangerous material, while warning them to examine whether the movie conveys its message through good moral values.

Public reactions are mixed:

The announcement of Bhatia's statements to the public has resulted in fans and social media users expressing their different viewpoints. Some people supported his view that modern movies depend too heavily on revenge stories and their accompanying conflicts instead of delivering authentic narratives. Some people claimed that movies exist to entertain and not every film needs to deliver significant messages to be successful. Some people pointed out that multiple Hollywood action movies implement identical themes yet face no criticism.

Theatrical release of Dhurandhar happened last December and the movie has achieved both commercial success and streaming platform popularity. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in the near future. The public discussion about whether films should present optimistic messages or dedicate themselves to pure entertainment has been revived by Bhatia's public criticism.