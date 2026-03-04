Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan receives rape threats everyday? Actress makes shocking revelation

Who was Ndiaga Diagne? 53‑year‑old suspect in Texas mass shooting seen wearing Iranian flag and ‘Property of Allah’ shirt
ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Ayesha Khan, who mainly shot to fame with the song 'Shararat' from Dhurandhar, recently opened up about online trolling and revealed that she receives rape threats online daily. She also recounted a horrifying experience where she was attempted to rape while she was shooting a film.
Speaking at the recent summit by Mojo Story, Ayesha shared a deeply personal and disturbing experience of attempted rape, which still affects her emotionally. She recalled speaking about it in an interview and how certain triggers can reopen the wound.“I was shooting for a film, and my father was there that day. I randomly opened my Instagram, and there was one DM I had been seeing for a long time. There were voice notes. Then I realised it was one of the spot boys,” she revealed.
Further, Ayesha said that she faces rape threats almost daily, stating, "Every day. I can open my phone right now and show it to you. And it is so normal. Trolls are just in every interview — you’ll see questions being asked about these things — and that’s it. Nothing’s being done. And it’s not like a very new problem… it’s been since ages,” she added.