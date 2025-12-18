FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Akshaye Khanna was chosen for Dhurandhar after careful consideration. His professionalism, dedication and powerful acting made him perfect for the gangster role, earning praise from critics and audiences alike.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 07:37 PM IST

Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed how they chose Akshaye Khanna for the gangster role in Dhurandhar. The first thing the team did was to compile a huge list of actors for the role. They talked about several names and also weighed the pros and cons of different options. Ultimately, after much contemplation, they decided on Akshaye Khanna as the only one, thinking he was the most appropriate for the role. His powerful acting and background made him more than just an option.

Akshaye’s reaction to the script:

Akshaye came for the script reading (or narration) by himself. He was a good listener and had a fast connection to the story. Upon completing the narration, he commented to Mukesh Chhabra, 'Loved it, maza aa gaya yaar'. Such a reaction was a clear indication that the script had fascinated him, and he was thrilled to be a part of the movie.

Professionalism and dedication:

Mukesh Chhabra too commented on Akshaye's professional manner. According to him, Akshaye is extremely truthful and dedicated. In contrast to certain actors who might hesitate to make a decision or ignore the script, Akshaye is a man of his word. He reads the script with utmost seriousness, arrives at his own conclusion and treats his role with such devotion. It is this professionalism that not only opens the door for easy collaboration but also it is the trust worthiness for the filmmakers.

Also read: FA9LA rapper Flipperachi shares how life has changed after Akshaye Khanna's viral song in Dhurandhar: 'I honestly can't...'

A role that stands out:

Dhurandhar has already made a mark as a successful film, and the performance of Akshaye Khanna is one of the major reasons that the film is being discussed. His depiction of the gangster Rehman Dakait has been lauded by the viewers and reviewers. Social media users are mainly fascinated by his severe and authentic acting.

With the careful selection procedure, an enthusiastic reaction and a professional attitude, Akshaye Khanna indeed proved to be the best choice for the character in Dhurandhar. His acting still gets noticed and thus contributes to the film's unforgettable nature.

