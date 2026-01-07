Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, SS Rajamouli's RRR, earns...

Nick Jonas vibes to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral track from The Great Indian Kapil Show; watch video
ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 1,220 crore worldwide, beating films like Jawan and RRR. With a star-studded cast, thrilling action and strong global appeal, it has become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever.
The Ranveer Singh‑starrer Dhurandhar continues to shine at the box office, more than a month after its release. As of Day 33, the movie has made over Rs 1,220 crore globally, making it one of the biggest hits in recent Bollywood history. The film's plot, acting and action scenes have won over both Indian and international audiences.
In comparison to competitors, the movie has done remarkably well. In the US market, it has even surpassed the worldwide collections of major motion pictures like Jawan and RRR. Dhurandhar continues to attract audiences despite new releases hitting theatres, demonstrating the film's enduring appeal.
International markets account for a sizable portion of the movie's revenue. Viewers all over the world have responded favourably to its universal plot, excellent action, and powerful performances. Its success overseas has significantly increased its total global collection, making it a huge hit worldwide.
Also read: Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol to reunite for Humraaz 2, producer drops major update: 'only if i get...'
The film, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Even weeks after its release, the film's profits have remained consistent thanks to its compelling plot, thrilling action and excellent performances.
Dhurandhar has become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever, with earnings exceeding Rs 1,220 crore. As it continues to be screened in Indian and international theatres, analysts say it still has the potential to make more money. Its success demonstrates how well-made movies with compelling narratives and performances can have a long-lasting effect on both viewers and box office receipts. Ranveer Singh's status as one of Bollywood's top actors, Dhurandhar's accomplishment, demonstrates the appeal of Indian cinema on a global scale. The film's incredible run is being celebrated by both fans and industry insiders.