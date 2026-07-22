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Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan claims Mumbai police detained her for 'just standing' during NEET protests | Watch

Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan claimed Mumbai Police detained her for "just standing" during a student protest. She posted Instagram videos questioning the detention.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan claims Mumbai police detained her for 'just standing' during NEET protests | Watch
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Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan said Mumbai Police detained her on Tuesday while she was standing peacefully on the road. She shared several videos on Instagram claiming she was taken into a police van without any reason.

What Ayesha Khan alleged

Ayesha said she wasn't involved in any protests on her Instagram Stories. 'At this moment, my hands are actually trembling. In one video, she stated, 'I have been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully.' Her brother and her male pals had been arrested first, she clarified. 'I didn't even start the protest and I was just standing because my brother and my male friends were detained, so I was just standing on the road,' she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ayesha questioned the police action as well. 'Did I make a noise?' she inquired in another footage. Did I even strike up a discussion? For what reason was I detained? For obstructing traffic? wasn't even in the five-person group. She uploaded a video of herself being loaded into a van by four police officers. 'Unfortunately, it took four police women to pull me in,' the caption said. However, I pose the same query once more: 'Why?'

Also read: Karanvir Bohra breaks silence on divorce rumours with Teejay Sidhu after 20 years of marriage: 'I don't get hurt'

Other students detained

In one of Ayesha's films, a youngster said he was arrested without cause. He stated that skipping his math practical exam would be 'a big problem' for him. Ayesha can be seen questioning the police officers about where they were taking them in another video. She claimed not to have received a response. Recently, Ayesha Khan starred in the movie Dhurandhar. Mumbai Police has not yet released an official comment regarding the event.

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