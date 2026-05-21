Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi, singer Sukhbir's Baccha Hai Tu Mera moment from Goa goes viral - Watch

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recently surprised fans after sharing a fun video with popular Punjabi singer Sukhbir during an unexpected meeting in Goa.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recently surprised fans after sharing a fun video with popular Punjabi singer Sukhbir during an unexpected meeting in Goa. Their light-hearted interaction quickly grabbed attention online, especially because of the actor’s now-famous 'Baccha hai tu mera' dialogue.

Rakesh Bedi meets Sukhbir in Goa:

So, Rakesh Bedi took to social media and shared this happy little video from Goa, where he kind of unexpectedly met singer Sukhbir during a festival visit. He mentioned that he was actually in Goa for a speaker session when, out of nowhere, he bumped into that Punjabi music star. In the clip, Rakesh introduces Sukhbir in a warm way and then gives him a nice compliment about his singing abilities. He also said Sukhbir is among his favourite singers, and added that Sukhbir sings 'from the heart.'

Fun Dhurandhar moment goes viral:

The highlight of the video kinda came in when Sukhbir started singing his hit track 'Sauda Khara Khara' and yeah, it was instantly fun. On top of that, he also recreated Rakesh Bedi’s popular Dhurandhar dialogue 'Arre bachcha hai tu mera.'

Then Rakesh Bedi jumped right into the banter, and with a wink-ish tone, he jokingly said that he had always told Sukhbir that the real reason he sings so well is that 'bachcha hai tu mera.' This whole back and forth was super playful and fans were entertained like right away, plus it got noticed on social media pretty quickly.

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Rakesh Bedi’s renewed popularity:

Rakesh Bedi has actually been at it for almost 3 decades, doing television, movies and theatre, you know the whole thing. Somewhere along the way, he became a household name, for those iconic comedy shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Yes Boss…and people just kept watching.

Lately though, he’s gotten fresh attention again after his appearance in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, and it helped a lot because of one line, his dialogue “Baccha hai tu mera,” that really blew up online. It went viral so quickly that it basically turned into a meme trend and stayed there for a while.