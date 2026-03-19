Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is creating a buzz online. Praised for its action, visuals and Ranveer’s performance, the film has impressed audiences, though some find it a bit long. It has quickly become a trending topic on social media.
Dhurandhar 2 is getting a huge response online. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has impressed many viewers, especially on social media. Soon after its release, people started sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Many users called the film a 'must-watch' and even said it is one of the best Indian films they have seen. A lot of the praise is for Ranveer Singh. Fans feel he has given one of the strongest performances of his career. Some have even said he deserves a National Award for his role.
The movie is a sequel which extends its plot through increased action sequences and dramatic elements. The audience enjoyed both the quick tempo of the film and its exciting action sequences. The background music, together with the visual elements of the film, received positive feedback from viewers. The film maintains its grip on viewers, according to multiple people who watched it from beginning to end.
People in the audience share different opinions about the film. A few viewers think the film is too long and a bit tiring in some parts. They feel the story could have been shorter. The viewers consider the fighting scenes and the acting performance to be excellent, yet they still prefer to watch the movie. The direction by Aditya Dhar is also getting appreciation. People say he has handled the story well and created a strong impact. The film’s scale and presentation have made it look grand on screen.
Also read: Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film