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Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is creating a buzz online. Praised for its action, visuals and Ranveer’s performance, the film has impressed audiences, though some find it a bit long. It has quickly become a trending topic on social media.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 10:33 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'
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Dhurandhar 2 is getting a huge response online. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has impressed many viewers, especially on social media. Soon after its release, people started sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Many users called the film a 'must-watch' and even said it is one of the best Indian films they have seen. A lot of the praise is for Ranveer Singh. Fans feel he has given one of the strongest performances of his career. Some have even said he deserves a National Award for his role.

Mixed reactions from viewers:

The movie is a sequel which extends its plot through increased action sequences and dramatic elements. The audience enjoyed both the quick tempo of the film and its exciting action sequences. The background music, together with the visual elements of the film, received positive feedback from viewers. The film maintains its grip on viewers, according to multiple people who watched it from beginning to end.

Mixed reactions but strong performances stand out:

People in the audience share different opinions about the film. A few viewers think the film is too long and a bit tiring in some parts. They feel the story could have been shorter. The viewers consider the fighting scenes and the acting performance to be excellent, yet they still prefer to watch the movie. The direction by Aditya Dhar is also getting appreciation. People say he has handled the story well and created a strong impact. The film’s scale and presentation have made it look grand on screen.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Strong buzz and audience interest:

The film is receiving positive results from both its reviews and its audience buzz. The showings at the theatre attract high audience interest, which leads to quick sellouts of available seats. The viewer response indicates that the film has successfully established a connection with its audience. Dhurandhar 2 begins its journey with an impressive start. The film has achieved widespread recognition even though public opinions about it remain divided. The film has become a major topic of discussion because it features outstanding performances and intense fight scenes, and it has received strong online viewer reactions.

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