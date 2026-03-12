Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?
WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?
Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert
Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win
Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies
LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees
This Priyanka Chopra's film creates history, becomes most-watched film, beats Citadel, Red Notice, Love Actually 2
ENTERTAINMENT
Ustaad Bhagat Singh director Harish Shankar remains confident despite its box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026. He praised both films’ distinct genres and believes Pawan Kalyan’s fan support will help the movie succeed.
The upcoming Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set for release, and its director is unfazed by competition. With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 also releasing on March 19, 2026, there has been buzz about a box office clash, but director Harish Shankar remains confident.
Harish Shankar explained that the release date decision was not solely his. 'Big films often release around the same festive period,' he said. He added that the audience size is large enough for two or three major films to succeed simultaneously, especially during Ugadi and Eid weekend.
The director expressed his appreciation for Aditya Dhar, who directed Dhurandhar 2, because he considered him to be both talented and influential. He explained that the two films share the same release date, yet they target distinct audience demographics and different movie categories. The two films compete against each other because Ustaad Bhagat Singh delivers mass-action entertainment while Dhurandhar 2 presents a spy-thriller experience.
Also read: This Priyanka Chopra's film creates history, becomes most-watched film, beats Citadel, Red Notice, Love Actually 2
Shankar admitted that he felt anxious about meeting Pawan Kalyan after their extended separation. The actor believes that Pawan Kalyan's dedicated fans will enable the movie to maintain its success. He explained that the team wants to create a film which audiences will love, so they do not need to worry about competing films.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S to create high-energy songs and background scores. The film Dhurandhar 2 presents Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt as its major performers.