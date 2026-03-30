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Dhurandhar 2: Vivek Agnihotri offers advice to Aditya Dhar amid online 'propaganda' debate, acknowledges 'less celebrated crafts'

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has sparked debate online, with some critics calling it propaganda. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri praised the film for its craft and performances while advising filmmakers to stay grounded amid criticism.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2: Vivek Agnihotri offers advice to Aditya Dhar amid online 'propaganda' debate, acknowledges 'less celebrated crafts'
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The action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) starring Ranveer Singh has been one of the biggest Bollywood films of the year. It has been praised for its exciting story and strong performances and has also sparked conversations online about its message and political tone.

Viral screenshot and social media buzz:

A screenshot began circulating on social media, which claimed that filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had liked a video created by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. The video showed Rathee calling Dhurandhar 2 a 'propaganda' film while he encouraged viewers to consider how the film depicted actual events. The screenshot led numerous people to discuss Agnihotri's opinions about the film.

The news websites confirmed through their fact-checking that Agnihotri has not shown any evidence of liking the video. The post does not show any evidence of his interaction because his name does not appear among the people who liked it. The unverified claim requires careful handling because it remains unverified.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy: 'Vayu is overjoyed'; Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra react

Why this debate matters:

The discussion around Dhurandhar 2 has divided viewers. The film receives mixed reviews because critics like Dhruv Rathee describe it as 'propaganda' while many viewers enjoy Ranveer Singh's performance and the movie's action scenes. The industry defenders of the film argue that movies can show political or historical elements and it is up to viewers to determine their validity.

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