Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

Actor Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, recently revealed that a particularly intense bathroom scene with Ranveer Singh had a strong impact on him. He said the scene was so powerful that it left him sleepless for three nights after filming.

Actor Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, recently revealed that a particularly intense bathroom scene with Ranveer Singh had a strong impact on him. He said the scene was so powerful that it left him sleepless for three nights after filming. The experience was both physically and emotionally demanding, highlighting how deeply actors can connect with their roles on screen.

The bathroom confrontation:

The bathroom scene serves as the film's most intense sequence, in which Udaybir's character fights against Ranveer Singh's lead role. Sandhu described the sequence as raw and realistic, which made it extremely challenging to shoot. 'The director yelled cut, but I still experienced the same power of the performance,' he shared in an interview. The dedication and preparation show how filmmakers make authentic cinematic moments that viewers experience as real.

Filming challenges:

Shooting intense scenes requires both mental and physical stamina. Udaybir explained that his preparation included understanding the emotional depth of the character and staying in the mindset required for the scene. He said that the experience made him feel exhausted, yet he found it rewarding because it produced genuine acting for the movie.

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Impact on fans:

The bathroom scene from Dhurandhar 2 has become the most popular element of the film. Fans have praised both Ranveer Singh and Udaybir Sandhu for their convincing performances. Social media has been buzzing with reactions, and many viewers have shared how gripping and intense the scene felt. The film achieves success because of these moments, which help to attract and maintain audience interest.