Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'

The Dhurandhar 2 trailer has taken the internet by storm. Clocking over three minutes, it is packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and powerful performances, yet reveals very little about the actual plot. Fans are already buzzing about the film’s direction, casting, and overall energy, showing that anticipation for the sequel is higher than ever.

Netizens’ reactions:

The Dhurandhar 2 trailer has fans buzzing online. Many praised its action and intensity, even though the plot remains a mystery. One fan said, “A trailer longer than 3 minutes and still not a bit revealed about the plot. Aditya Dhar is LOCKED TF IN,” while another wrote, “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN YOU ARE STILL NOT READY FOR THIS DHURANDHAR.” Viewers also loved the fast release of the sequel and the cast, noting, “Dhurandhar:- Akshaye Khanna. Dhurandhar (Revenge):- Ranveer Singh,” and calling the trailer bold: “Director forgot the limits. Musicians forgot the limits. Actors forgot the limits.” Some even compared it to classics, saying, “Our parents' generation had SHOLAY, our generation have DHURANDHAR, PERIOD.”

About Dhurandhar 2:

The movie serves as the long-awaited continuation of the original Dhurandhar. The film delivers an exciting experience through its revenge-based plot, which features action sequences and exceptional performances. The film stars Ranveer Singh as the lead, while Akshaye Khanna plays a supporting role, making their pairing one of the most popular casting choices in recent years.

Fans express their admiration for the quick release of the sequel because the creators chose to deliver it without making viewers wait several years. People expect the movie to meet their high standards because it features an experienced director, excellent performers and powerful musical elements.