FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know

T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness

Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at Torture claims: Says 'One‑sided story'

Inside Jungle Safari India Safari Operations

Janhvi Kapoor's Barefoot Pilgrimage: Actress walks from Alipiri to Tirumala on 29th birthday, watch video

Iran seeking for negotiations with US amid conflict? Donald Trump says, 'they're calling, i said you're little late'

US-Israel-Iran War: Who is Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor? UAE billionaire who openly criticised Donald Trump over Middle East conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees

ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth

Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026

T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill

T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute

World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan serving guests since 705, Check details here

World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan serving guests since 705

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here

With nearly two weeks remaining until its theatrical debut, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing outstandingly well for the opening-day earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Noting robust pre-sales, the sequel is poised to set unprecedented records at the box office.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After weeks of speculation, the makers of  Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge have finally announced the trailer release date of Adityaa Dhar's spy-action entertainer for tomorrow, March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. The announcement has sparked mounting fan frenzy to witness Ranveer Singh's return in his dual avatars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes of this gripping spy-action saga.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer on March 7, 2026

The makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, had earlier decided to drop the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge online on March 6, but it was delayed due to technical reasons. There was also speculation that the trailer would be released on March 3, a day before Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh later clarified that no such release had been planned. "#Xclusiv... DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]. Let's set the record straight-the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow," Taran Adarsh had posted online. 

In the new announcement, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Brace yourself, Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM" ahead of its release in cinemas worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. 

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking status

With nearly two weeks remaining until its theatrical debut, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing outstandingly well for the opening-day earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Noting robust pre-sales,  the sequel is poised to set unprecedented records at the box office. According to early trade figures shared by Sacnilk, over $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.4 crore) collected in pre-bookings so far. Total advance sales in the United States have crossed $100,000.

The data from box office analyst Venky Box Office suggests that the film has sold over 18.8K tickets across 845 shows in 527 locations, highlighting solid figures for an Indian film to achieve in international markets. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees
ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees
Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here
Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booki
Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video
Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni
Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know
Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms
T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch
MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration goes viral at T20 SF
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan serving guests since 705, Check details here
World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan serving guests since 705
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, A
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan attend Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Who's who of celebs in attendance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement