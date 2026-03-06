Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here

With nearly two weeks remaining until its theatrical debut, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing outstandingly well for the opening-day earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Noting robust pre-sales, the sequel is poised to set unprecedented records at the box office.

After weeks of speculation, the makers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge have finally announced the trailer release date of Adityaa Dhar's spy-action entertainer for tomorrow, March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. The announcement has sparked mounting fan frenzy to witness Ranveer Singh's return in his dual avatars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes of this gripping spy-action saga.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer on March 7, 2026

The makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, had earlier decided to drop the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge online on March 6, but it was delayed due to technical reasons. There was also speculation that the trailer would be released on March 3, a day before Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh later clarified that no such release had been planned. "#Xclusiv... DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]. Let's set the record straight-the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow," Taran Adarsh had posted online.

In the new announcement, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Brace yourself, Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM" ahead of its release in cinemas worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking status

With nearly two weeks remaining until its theatrical debut, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing outstandingly well for the opening-day earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Noting robust pre-sales, the sequel is poised to set unprecedented records at the box office. According to early trade figures shared by Sacnilk, over $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.4 crore) collected in pre-bookings so far. Total advance sales in the United States have crossed $100,000.

The data from box office analyst Venky Box Office suggests that the film has sold over 18.8K tickets across 845 shows in 527 locations, highlighting solid figures for an Indian film to achieve in international markets.