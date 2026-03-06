Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here
Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video
Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know
T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch
Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness
Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at Torture claims: Says 'One‑sided story'
Inside Jungle Safari India Safari Operations
Janhvi Kapoor's Barefoot Pilgrimage: Actress walks from Alipiri to Tirumala on 29th birthday, watch video
Iran seeking for negotiations with US amid conflict? Donald Trump says, 'they're calling, i said you're little late'
US-Israel-Iran War: Who is Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor? UAE billionaire who openly criticised Donald Trump over Middle East conflict
ENTERTAINMENT
With nearly two weeks remaining until its theatrical debut, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing outstandingly well for the opening-day earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Noting robust pre-sales, the sequel is poised to set unprecedented records at the box office.
After weeks of speculation, the makers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge have finally announced the trailer release date of Adityaa Dhar's spy-action entertainer for tomorrow, March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. The announcement has sparked mounting fan frenzy to witness Ranveer Singh's return in his dual avatars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes of this gripping spy-action saga.
The makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, had earlier decided to drop the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge online on March 6, but it was delayed due to technical reasons. There was also speculation that the trailer would be released on March 3, a day before Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh later clarified that no such release had been planned. "#Xclusiv... DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]. Let's set the record straight-the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow," Taran Adarsh had posted online.
In the new announcement, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Brace yourself, Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM" ahead of its release in cinemas worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.
With nearly two weeks remaining until its theatrical debut, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing outstandingly well for the opening-day earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Noting robust pre-sales, the sequel is poised to set unprecedented records at the box office. According to early trade figures shared by Sacnilk, over $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.4 crore) collected in pre-bookings so far. Total advance sales in the United States have crossed $100,000.
The data from box office analyst Venky Box Office suggests that the film has sold over 18.8K tickets across 845 shows in 527 locations, highlighting solid figures for an Indian film to achieve in international markets.