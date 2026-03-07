FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi brings wrath to Pakistan, wages war against Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal

The most awaited trailer of the most awaited event of the year, Dhurandhar The Revenge is finally here and it makes an explosive statement.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is creating waves in the Bollywood film industry with its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline. As the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster film Dhurandhar, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, which is expected to drop soon.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer out

Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in the film, took to his Instagram handle to share the exciting news about the trailer release date and time. The post has generated immense buzz among fans, who are counting down the days until they get to see the trailer.

Ranveer Singh is set to play the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian spy operating as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood. The film promises to explore the backstory of this complex character, adding depth to the storyline.

Story of revenge

The Revenge boasts an impressive cast, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and R Madhavan. With such a talented ensemble, the film is expected to be a thrilling ride for audiences.

The trailer showcases a formidable Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, returning with ferocious intensity in dual avatars — Jaskirat and Hamza. The narrative deepens with powerful character arcs, featuring R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal in his chilling turn as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt delivering raw, commanding force as SP Chaudhary Aslam. With high-octane action, razor-sharp dialogues, and moments designed to ignite theatre-wide whistles, the trailer sets the tone for a revenge saga mounted at an unprecedented scale.  

“Honsla. Eendhan. Badla.” hints at the epic revenge driving the sequel forward.

The film is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, which coincides with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. This strategic release date is likely to capitalize on the festive mood and attract large crowds to theaters.

