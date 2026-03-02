Dhurandhar 2: Trailer of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film likely to drop on this date without any grand red carpet launch

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release online on March 3, 2026, during Holi, skipping the traditional red-carpet event. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal and releases in theatres on March 19.

The makers of the much-awaited Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release the movie’s trailer online on March 3, 2026, instead of holding a traditional red-carpet event. The digital launch on Holi will allow fans to watch the first glimpse of the action-packed sequel from home.

Sequel to a hit film:

The 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar this movie which serves as its second part. Fans are excited to see Ranveer Singh return as the lead character. The sequel delivers additional action sequences together with dramatic elements and exciting scenes, which extend the story from the first film.

Why the digital release:

The team chose to publish the trailer through online platforms because it would help them reach a larger audience of fans. They selected Holi as their launch date because they believe the festival festivities will enhance audience enjoyment of their product. The practice of skipping red-carpet events has become common among Bollywood films, which use online platforms to generate immediate social media buzz.

Star-studded cast and release date:

The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in leading roles. The complete movie will make its theatrical debut on March 19 2026. The fans anticipate both the trailer and the movie because they expect to see intense action sequences and exceptional acting from every member of the cast. The digital trailer launch creates anticipation for the movie, which will be released later. The fans will be able to view it online, which will enhance their Holi celebrations on March 3.