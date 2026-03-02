CM Rekha Gupta's big push for Delhi women: Free bus travel, LPG cylinders, and more; here's all you need to know
US-Iran War pushes Pakistan into precarious diplomatic dilemma, will it back Muslim brethren or save ties with Washington?
Dhurandhar 2: Trailer of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film likely to drop on this date without any grand red carpet launch
What no one tells you about life after a Spinal Cord injury
PCB imposes over Rs 17 lakh fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha and other crickters for poor T20 World Cup performance: Report
Meet Allu Sirish’s fiancee Nayanika Reddy: Know her family background, how they met, their love story ahead of March 6 wedding
Building Trust in Digital Giving: True Hope Foundation supports 100+ grassroots NGOs
Anchor Why India’s AI Future Will Be Built on the Edge
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly married? Her stylist makes shocking claim: 'The wedding has already happened'
US F-15 fighter jet crashes over Kuwait, Iran claims 'shot down'; watch video
ENTERTAINMENT
The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release online on March 3, 2026, during Holi, skipping the traditional red-carpet event. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal and releases in theatres on March 19.
The makers of the much-awaited Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release the movie’s trailer online on March 3, 2026, instead of holding a traditional red-carpet event. The digital launch on Holi will allow fans to watch the first glimpse of the action-packed sequel from home.
The 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar this movie which serves as its second part. Fans are excited to see Ranveer Singh return as the lead character. The sequel delivers additional action sequences together with dramatic elements and exciting scenes, which extend the story from the first film.
The team chose to publish the trailer through online platforms because it would help them reach a larger audience of fans. They selected Holi as their launch date because they believe the festival festivities will enhance audience enjoyment of their product. The practice of skipping red-carpet events has become common among Bollywood films, which use online platforms to generate immediate social media buzz.
Also read: Canada PM Mark Carney in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani host cultural celebration at Antilia, see pics
The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in leading roles. The complete movie will make its theatrical debut on March 19 2026. The fans anticipate both the trailer and the movie because they expect to see intense action sequences and exceptional acting from every member of the cast. The digital trailer launch creates anticipation for the movie, which will be released later. The fans will be able to view it online, which will enhance their Holi celebrations on March 3.