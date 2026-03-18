Dhurandhar 2 ticket booking on BookMyShow: The Revenge releasing March 19, check how to book online, ticket prices, show timings

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking on BookMyShow: Dhurandhar became 2025’s biggest blockbuster with heavy ticket bookings in India and abroad despite ban in some countries-Pakistan and all six GCC nations including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain. However, amid controversies, Dhurandhar 2 release date in India amid Chaitra Navratri in India and Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Gulf countries.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking on BookMyShow: Dhurandhar became 2025’s biggest blockbuster with heavy ticket bookings in India and abroad despite ban in some countries-Pakistan and all six GCC nations including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain. However, amid controversies, Dhurandhar 2 release date in India amid Chaitra Navratri in India and Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Gulf countries.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also be released in expensive formats including IMAX and 4DX. The second installment has been witnessing high advance bookings in big metro cities. The previous film saw actors in lead like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt among others. Dhurandhar Revenge reviews show the hype of the movie. Director Ram Gopal Varma has said that Hollywood's big directors must watch the movie and compared it with the cult classic Sholay.



Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a major Bollywood film which will have a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 with director Aditya Dhar bringing the original film’s sequel which is expected to entertain viewers with double the drama and action. The movie is highly anticipated, and fans are waiting eagerly to watch the film as shown by high ticket bookings.

Steps to Book Dhurandhar 2 tickets on BookMyShow

To get your tickets easily and fast, book Dhurandhar: The Revenge tickets on BookMy Show with these steps:

Step 1: Download and open the BookMyShow app

Step 2: Select your city or enable location access

Step 3: Search for the movie title

Step 4: Choose your preferred theatre, date, and showtime

Step 5: Select your seats from the seating layout

Step 6: Complete the payment using UPI, card, net banking, or wallet

Step 7: Receive your e-ticket instantly and show it at the theatre entry

As per the latest updates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collection has been massive as it has sold 3.5 tickets worth Rs 20 crore for the preview shows. Dhurandhar 2 proved to be a pre-release blockbuster as tickets booking for its paid previews on March 18 were made in high numbers. Dhurandhar 2 review has created more frenzy among fans. Dhurandhar 2 has the longest running time of 3 hours 50 minutes.